DGAP-News: Medios AG: Contract of CEO Matthias Gaertner extended ahead of schedule

Medios AG: Contract of CEO Matthias Gaertner extended ahead of schedule

Berlin, August 01, 2022 The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios") and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Matthias Gaertner have agreed to extend the existing Executive Board contract prematurely until January 31, 2025. Matthias Gaertner has been a member of the Executive Board since September 2015 and CEO since January 2021. As a result, Medios relies on continuity and stability in the Company's management body.



Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "Matthias Gaertner has been a member of the Management Board for almost seven years and has successfully headed Medios AG since January 2021. Under his leadership, the Company has grown enormously and become more profitable. We are very pleased to have won him over for another term as CEO and that we can continue our successful and trusting cooperation in the coming years. In this way, we create continuity and ensure a sustainable orientation in the management of the Company."



Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "I would like to express my sincere thanks for the trust that has been placed in me and I am convinced that we will be able to continue to successfully drive forward the profitable growth of Medios AG together in the future. I am very much looking forward to this task and to the further cooperation with the Supervisory Board and my colleagues on the Executive Board."

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and is included in the SDAX selection index. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).





