|
01.08.2022 10:45:03
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Contract of CEO Matthias Gaertner extended ahead of schedule
|
DGAP-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Contract/Personnel
Press release
Medios AG: Contract of CEO Matthias Gaertner extended ahead of schedule
Berlin, August 01, 2022 The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios") and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Matthias Gaertner have agreed to extend the existing Executive Board contract prematurely until January 31, 2025. Matthias Gaertner has been a member of the Executive Board since September 2015 and CEO since January 2021. As a result, Medios relies on continuity and stability in the Company's management body.
Important events for Medios AG in the 2022 financial year:
-------------------
About Medios AG
Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.
Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and is included in the SDAX selection index. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
Claudia Nickolaus
Disclaimer
01.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1410049
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1410049 01.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medios AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:45
|DGAP-News: Medios AG: Contract of CEO Matthias Gaertner extended ahead of schedule (EQS Group)
|
10:45
|DGAP-News: Medios AG: Vertrag des Vorstandsvorsitzenden Matthias Gärtner vorzeitig verlängert (EQS Group)
|
21.06.22
|DGAP-News: Medios AG successfully holds Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
21.06.22
|DGAP-News: Medios AG hält die Hauptversammlung 2022 erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
21.06.22
|Medios AG : Medios AG successfully holds Annual General Meeting 2022 (Investegate)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-News: Medios AG: Umsatz und Ergebnis im ersten Quartal auf Rekordniveau (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-News: Medios AG: Revenue and earnings at record levels in the first quarter (EQS Group)