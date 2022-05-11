DGAP-News: Medios AG: Revenue and earnings at record levels in the first quarter

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Medios AG: Revenue and earnings at record levels in the first quarter



11.05.2022 / 07:32

Press Release



Double-digit revenue growth and disproportionately high EBITDA pre 1 increase

increase Acquisition of NewCo Pharma Group: Significant strengthening of market position in manufacturing

Outlook 2022 confirmed: Significant and sustainable increase in revenue and earnings expected

Berlin, May 11, 2022 Medios AG (Medios), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, confirms its guidance for the 2022 financial year after a successful first quarter. Revenues in the period from January to March 2022 increased by 24.4% to 393.0 million (previous year 315.9 million) compared to the same period last year. EBITDA pre1 increased by 60.7% to 14.1 million (previous year 8.8 million). Revenue and earnings thus reached new record levels. Both operating segments contributed to the growth in revenue and earnings with improved absolute operating margins.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "In addition to our continued organic growth, the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group also contributed to our very pleasing business development. This is not only reflected in our very good quarterly results. We are also particularly pleased with the increase of the EBITDA pre1 margin to 3.6% in the first quarter due to a significant increase in the manufacturing share of the consolidated earnings. We are on track and can confirm our forecast despite a difficult environment. "

Since January 10, 2022, the NewCo Pharma Group has been part of the Medios Group. NewCo Pharma contributed to growth in the first quarter of 2022 with revenue of 50.2 million. The merger with NewCo Pharma will enable Medios to significantly strengthen the Patient-Specific Therapies segment in particular and thus also significantly and sustainably increase the earnings margins of the entire Medios Group. In addition, Medios has further expanded its nationwide presence with NewCo Pharma's five regional manufacturing facilities, enabling it to supply pharmacies throughout Germany with patient-specific therapies within a very short time. The network of specialized partner pharmacies has also increased to around 600 as a result of the merger with NewCo Pharma.

The production of specially formulated infusion solutions and other parenterals will almost triple as a result of the integration of NewCo Pharma's capacities, and is thus expected to expand to well over 300,000 productions in the 2022 financial year. The acquisition will also enable additional synergy effects to be realized in purchasing and in the areas of clinical trials and study medication.

In the first quarter of 2022, Medios also made further progress in the roll-out of the innovative digital commerce platform for individualized medicines "mediosconnect". It is now available in five German states.

In December 2021, Medios AG published its first sustainability strategy, which is to be implemented by 2025. Thus, in the first quarter of 2022, the company has, among other things, started the implementation of a software-based platform, which should contribute to a simpler collection and evaluation of sustainability-related data. Medios will report regularly on the progress made in implementing the strategy, in particular as part of the Nonfinancial Consolidated Statement to be published annually.



Positive outlook for the 2022 financial year confirmed

With the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group, Medios significantly strengthens the Patient-Specific Therapies segment and expects this to lead to a significant and sustainable increase in the profit margins of the entire Medios Group. In addition, Medios expects continued dynamic organic growth due to the high demand for Specialty Pharma drugs and the planned further innovations in the area of patient-specific therapies.

In the 2022 financial year, Medios continues to expect revenue of 1.45 1.60 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 6.8 17.9% compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of 52.0 58.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of 35.3 50.9% compared with the previous year and results in an EBITDA pre1 margin of 3.6%.

The forecast is based on the current assumption that the Ukraine conflict will not have a significant impact on the business development of Medios AG. In addition, the outlook takes into account possible future risks from persistently high Inflation and supply bottlenecks, as well as one-off costs that will be incurred in the course of the integration of the NewCo Pharma Group and the completion and commissioning of the new laboratories in Berlin in the 2022 financial year.



Key financials (IFRS) in million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 in % Consolidated revenue 393.0 315.9 24.4 Pharmaceutical Supply 339.2 299.6 13.2 Patient-Specific Therapies 53.6 16.1 232.3 Services 0.1 0.1 -2,8 EBITDA pre1 14.1 8.8 60.7 Pharmaceutical Supply 8.4 7.0 19.5 Patient-Specific Therapies 6.9 2.2 210.5 Services -1.1 -0.4 166.3

1 EBITDA is defined as net earnings for the period before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options and M&A activities.

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag



Disclaimer

This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources.