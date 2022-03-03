|
03.03.2022 12:08:14
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Revenue expectation for 2021 exceeded - Significant growth planned for 2022
|
DGAP-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Press Release
Berlin, March 03, 2022 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has again recorded strong growth in the 2021 financial year. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), consolidated revenue more than doubled to 1,357.4 million (previous year 626.5 million) in the period from January to December 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, the operating result increased disproportionately: EBITDA pre1 rose to 38.4 million (previous year 15.1 million), an increase of 155.3%. EBT pre1 rose by 169.7% to 32.3 million (previous year 12.0 million). Consolidated revenue was forecasted to be between 1.2 and 1.3 billion, EBITDA pre1 between 38.0 and 39.0 million and EBT pre1 between 31.0 and 32.0 million.
The strong increase in revenue and earnings in the 2021 financial year is due in particular to the full consolidation of Cranach Pharma GmbH.
Matthias Gaertner, CEO Medios AG: "In 2021, we not only clearly exceeded the one billion mark in revenue, but also increased our earnings disproportionately. In 2022, we will continue on our growth path. With the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group in January this year, we have further expanded our market position in the Specialty Pharma market. Particularly in the area of manufacturing patient-specific therapies, we can tap new growth potential and thus significantly improve our profitability. Together with NewCo Pharma, we aim to exceed the 1.5-billion-euro mark in revenue in 2022 and significantly increase our adjusted EBITDA margin to 3.6%."
Positive outlook for the 2022 financial year
In the 2022 financial year, Medios expects revenue in the range of 1.45 - 1.60 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 6.8 - 17.9 % compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of 52.0 - 58.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of 35.3 - 50.9% compared with the previous year and results in an EBITDA pre1 margin of 3.6%.
Two key performance indicators for measuring the operating business success
The complete and audited consolidated financial statements of Medios AG will be published with the Annual Report 2021 on March 29, 2022.
1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base as well as on the goodwill.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
Contact
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
03.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Analysen zu Medios AGmehr Analysen
|10.11.21
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.21
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.11.21
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.11.21
|Medios Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.08.21
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
