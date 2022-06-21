DGAP-News: Medios AG successfully holds Annual General Meeting 2022

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Medios AG successfully holds Annual General Meeting 2022



21.06.2022 / 14:38

Press Release



Medios AG successfully holds Annual General Meeting 2022

Modernization of the Company's Articles of Association approved

Compensation report approved

New Stock Option Plan 2022 adopted

Berlin, June 21, 2022 Medios AG (Medios), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, today successfully held its 2022 Annual General Meeting, which was again held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The agenda included 14 items. A total of around 80.44% of the share capital was represented. The agenda items included Corporate Governance topics such as the implementation of a mandatory dual control principle by removing the individual power of representation for Executive Board members and the approval of the compensation report. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the creation of a new Stock Option Plan 2022 and the corresponding Conditional Capital 2022. The Management's proposals for the creation of new Authorized Capital and an authorization to issue convertible bonds/warrant bonds were not adopted. All voting results are available on the Medios AG website at https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.

The Executive Board explained the business development in the 2021 financial year and in the first quarter of 2022, as well as the plans and targets for the current financial year. It also confirmed the forecast for the 2022 financial year and explained the growth strategy in detail.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "We have a clear plan for further profitable growth. On the one hand, we are pushing ahead with organic growth, which we intend to achieve, for example, by significantly expanding our manufacturing capacities, expanding our indication areas and focusing on high-margin products. On the other hand, our strategy also includes acquisitions for internationalization and entry into further segments. As market leader in the Specialty Pharma segment, Medios is excellently positioned for further growth."

The modernization of Medios AG's Articles of Association is being carried out in the interests of good Corporate Governance. It consists of the implementation of the dual control principle, so that in the future each member of the Executive Board will only be authorized to represent the Company together with another member of the Executive Board or an authorized signatory (Prokurist).

The audited and approved Remuneration Report is based on the new compensation system already approved by shareholders at last year's Annual General Meeting. It not only implements legal requirements, but is also intended to promote long-term and sustainable corporate development and take into account the interests of investors. In particular, the compensation system includes variable, performance-related compensation components with a long-term stock option plan and short-term bonuses depending on the Company's performance and sustainability goals (ESG).

The Stock Option Plan 2022 is a further building block for the successful implementation of the growth strategy. It enables Medios to retain highly qualified employees in the long term. The exercise hurdles provided for here are not only intended to motivate employees.

Important events for Medios AG in the 2022 financial year

June 23: Warburg Highlights Hamburg August 11: Half-Year Financial Report (Q2 and 6M 2022) September 20: Berenberg and Goldman Sachs Eleventh German Corporate Conference München November 10: Quarterly Statement (Q3 and 9M 2022) December 07: Berenberg European Conference 2022 Pennyhill Park, Surrey

-------------------

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and is included in the SDAX selection index. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

