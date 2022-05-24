|
24.05.2022 15:56:00
DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Annual Report 2021 published Group growth continued successfully in the 2021 fiscal year
|
DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
MEDIQON Group AG: Annual Report 2021 published Group growth continued successfully in the 2021 fiscal year
Today, MEDIQON Group AG published its Annual report 2021. The groups growth continued successfully in the financial year.
In addition to the financial statement for MEDIQON Group AG as the parent, the company also published the first-time and voluntarily prepared consolidated accounts which is an important cornerstone present the long-term development of the group more detailed and transparent going forward.
The Annual Report 2021 can be downloaded via the website of the company: Annual and Interim Reports - MEDIQON group AG (mediqon-group.de).
24.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDIQON Group AG
|Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
|61462 Königstein im Taunus
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687040
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687043
|E-mail:
|ir@mediqon-group.de
|Internet:
|www.mediqon-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1360355
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1360355 24.05.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MEDIQON Group AG
|12,00
|0,00%
