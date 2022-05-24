+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 15:56:00

DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Annual Report 2021 published Group growth continued successfully in the 2021 fiscal year

DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
MEDIQON Group AG: Annual Report 2021 published Group growth continued successfully in the 2021 fiscal year

24.05.2022 / 15:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIQON Group AG: Annual Report 2021 published Group growth continued successfully in the 2021 fiscal year

Today, MEDIQON Group AG published its Annual report 2021. The groups growth continued successfully in the financial year.

  • In 2021, 10 additional operating companies became part of the group. At the end of the fiscal year, 20 operating companies belonged to the group, two of which were minority holdings in non-public entities.
     
  • The fiscal year 2021, a total of EUR 34.0 MM was invested in the groups further growth. The total amount invested over the last three years is EUR 67.8 MM, of which EUR 3.1 MM is attributable to the acquisition of minority interests in non-public entities.
     
  • Total group revenue amounts for 2021 amounts to EUR 43.6 MM, thereof EUR 34.4 MM attributable to companies in which the group held a majority stake.
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA of all operating companies belonging to the group in 2021 amounts to EUR 12.8 MM thereof EUR 11.2 MM attributable to companies in which the group held a majority stake.
     
  • The Base Value amounts to EUR 4.69 per share (previous year EUR 3.46 per share).
     
  • Adjusted Earnings per share amount to EUR 0.38 per share (previous year EUR 0.18 per share).

In addition to the financial statement for MEDIQON Group AG as the parent, the company also published the first-time and voluntarily prepared consolidated accounts which is an important cornerstone present the long-term development of the group more detailed and transparent going forward.

The Annual Report 2021 can be downloaded via the website of the company: Annual and Interim Reports - MEDIQON group AG (mediqon-group.de).


24.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MEDIQON Group AG
Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
61462 Königstein im Taunus
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6174-9687040
Fax: +49 (0) 6174-9687043
E-mail: ir@mediqon-group.de
Internet: www.mediqon-group.de
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1360355

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1360355  24.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1360355&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MEDIQON Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MEDIQON Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MEDIQON Group AG 12,00 0,00% MEDIQON Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Inflationssorgen weiter Marktthema: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung. In Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen