DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Group growth continued successfully in the 2021 fiscal year

MEDIQON Group AG: Group growth continued successfully in the 2021 fiscal year



24.02.2022 / 08:30

MEDIQON Group AG once again grew strongly in the 2021 fiscal year. At the end of 2021, a total of 20 operating companies belong to the group - two of them as minority interests.

The gross investment volume as part of the acquisition of majority holdings and the resulting development and expansion of the group amounts to EUR 32 million in the 2021 fiscal year. A total of EUR 65 million has been invested in the past three years. Furthermore, MEDIQON Group AG invested a total of EUR 3 million in the acquisition of two minority holdings.

At the time of publication, preliminary figures for the 2021 fiscal year are not yet available for all operating companies. Based on the development during the last fiscal year, the company expects that the total sales of all operating companies in which the group held a majority stake as of December 31, 2021, will be between EUR 32 and 36 million for the 2021 fiscal year. A figure of between EUR 10.5 and 12.0 million is expected for Adjusted EBITDA.

Based on the expectations for the results of the operating companies and the preliminary figures of MEDIQON Group AG, the Management Board assumes that the Base Value will be between EUR 4.50 and 5.00 per share. For the Base Value, the companies belonging to the group are valued based on the adjusted EBITDA for the past fiscal year using the multiple used as a basis at the time of purchase, and the proportionate value attributable to MEDIQON Group AG - less the relevant company's net debt - is taken into account. In addition, parent company assets and liabilities of MEDIQON Group AG are taken into account (primarily securities, cash and perpetual bonds).

The company is preparing consolidated financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year for the first time in accordance with the provisions of German GAAP ("HGB"), which are to be published together with the annual report in May 2022.

CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr:

"We are happy to report a successful year 2021. MEDIQON Group AG welcomed ten new operating companies and established two new investment platforms, Fintiba GmbH and CarMa Holding GmbH. We would like to thank all the teams for their great commitment in 2021 and look forward to further growth in 2022!"

CFO Marlene Carl adds:

"The operating companies of MEDIQON Group AG have also distinguished themselves in 2021 with their stability and high profitability. The first-time consolidation of the group results in 2021 will make the operational development of our company more transparent and easier to track in the future. We would like to thank all shareholders for their feedback on the design of our reporting and look forward to providing a full overview of the fiscal year in the 2021 annual report."

For the parent company financial statements of the AG according to HGB, the Management Board expects a net income of around EUR 2.0 million, which is essentially due to the extraordinary income from securities transactions already communicated in the ad hoc announcement of October 22, 2021. The balance sheet total is expected to be around EUR 73 million, with shareholders' equity of around EUR 48 million.

The provisional figures are subject to the final audit and approval by the Supervisory Board.