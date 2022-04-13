DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Investor Base strengthened with 2022 Rights Issue

DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action



13.04.2022

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MEDIQON Group AG: Investor Base strengthened with 2022 Rights Issue

Further to the 04/07/2022 ad-hoc release, MEDIQON Group AG today announces the successful placing of the 2022 rights issue.

The company raised EUR 41.6m by issuing 3,999,820 new shares. The rights issue was significantly oversubscribed.

Sator Grove Holdings LLC and Mitch Rales, Co-Founder and Chair of the Executive Committee of Danaher Corporation, led a group of long-term investors in backstopping the rights issue by subscribing to the overhang of unsubscribed rights.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of MEDIQON Group AG:

"We are pleased to receive a great pro-rata uptake in the rights issue and are happy to see new and existing shareholders increase their investment into MEDIQON. Since transitioning into a holding company in 2019, our platform subsidiaries have shown fantastic growth - both organically and by way of acquisition. The proceeds from the 2022 rights issue will fuel significant growth of our group in the coming months. Since our Investment Agreement in November 2021, the guidance and network that Paul & Rick at Sator Grove have added to our group's development have had a tremendous positive impact on our ability to scale. Looking out on the growth in this next chapter of our group, we are particularly excited to have Mitch Rales join our long-term minded, engaged and supportive group of shareholders."



Paul Buser, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Sator Grove Holdings LLC:

"It is exciting to see the continued pace of evolution of MEDIQON and its platforms. With this latest rights issue, MEDIQON has strengthened its balance sheet as well as its positioning in Europe as a desired home for high quality companies. Jan and team have cultivated one of the best investor bases globally, and that has only gotten stronger in this capital raise with the addition of Mitch Rales, co-founder of Danaher, one of the most successful companies in the world."

Mitch Rales, Co-Founder and Chair of the Executive Committee, Danaher Corporation:

"I am thrilled to become a meaningful shareholder of MEDIQON. Jan and the team have created a unique opportunity to build a long-term compounding franchise in small recurring revenue businesses. I look forward to watching MEDIQON grow aggressively in the years to come."

***

MEDIQON will publish its 2021 annual report in May 2022 and we are looking forward to welcoming shareholders at our AGM in Frankfurt in July 2022.