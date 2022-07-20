|
20.07.2022 08:58:26
DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Half year report 2022
|
DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Record chasing continued in Q2
- Sales +15% / EBIT +23% / Net profit +28%
- 2022P: Upper end of target corridor seems achievable
Wessling, July 20, 2022 Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, unabatedly continued its record chasing in the second quarter, achieving the strongest first half year in the company's history.
Growth drivers were the very robust own Software segment and the renewal business in the VAR segment, more than compensating for the still slow growth in new business.
Half year sales amounted to EUR 156.59 mln (PY: 136.07 / +15%), with EUR 48.77 mln (PY: 42.47 / +15%) from M+M Software and EUR 107.82 mln (PY: 93.60 / +15%) from the VAR Business.
Operating profit EBIT was increased to EUR 22.70 mln (PY: 18.51 / +23%), with EUR 13.73 mln (PY: 11.61 / +18%) from M+M Software and EUR 8.97 mln (PY: 6.90 / +30%) from the VAR Business. Net profit after minority shares grew by as much as +28% to 14.34 mln (PY: 11.18), or 85 Cents (PY: 66) per share.
After the small dip in Q1, operating cash flows reached a new record value of EUR 24.51 mln (PY: 23.20) or 146 Cents (PY: 138) per share.
M+M CFO Markus Pech: After the solid first half year, we continue to expect full year 2022 net profit of 144-150 Cents per share (+14-19%) and plan a dividend of 135-140 Cents after 120 Cents in the previous year. From today's perspective, even results at the upper end of the range seem achievable. For 2023, our net profit target is in the bandwidth of 164-181 Cents/share.
20.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|Argelsrieder Feld 5
|82234 Wessling
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)815 3933-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)815 3933-100
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@mum.de
|Internet:
|www.mum.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006580806
|WKN:
|658 080
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1401521
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1401521 20.07.2022
An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verlor. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.