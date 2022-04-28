|
DGAP-News: MicroVision to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced management will participate in one-on-one meetings in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
MicroVision's Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and family offices at these conferences.
Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on May 10, 2022:
Credit Suisse Mobility Virtual Forum on June 21, 2022:
MicroVision's investor slide presentation for these events can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.microvision.com.
About MicroVision
MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.
For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisionincor follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.
MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
