21.03.2022 22:01:04
DGAP-News: MicroVision's Leaders to Participate in Webcast Fireside Chat with Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst on March 22, 2022
REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced management will participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat discussion hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET.
MicroVision's Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer, will present for this event and respond to questions from Andres Sheppard, Cantor Fitzgerald's lead equity analyst for Lidar, EV Charging, eVOTL, and Industrial Technology.
The webcast and slide presentation will be live for Cantor Fitzgerald's institutional investor clients. The firm's clients are encouraged to contact their Cantor Fitzgerald representative to register for this event.
An archived, recorded webcast and slide presentation of this event will be accessible on MicroVision's Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the live event under the Events tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events.
About MicroVision
For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.
MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
Investor Relations Contact
SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.
21.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1308009 21.03.2022
