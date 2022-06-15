Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 18:00:14

DGAP-News: Mister Spex SE: CFO Sebastian Dehnen leaves Mister Spex

Mister Spex SE: CFO Sebastian Dehnen leaves Mister Spex

15.06.2022 / 18:00
Berlin, 15 June 2022

CFO Sebastian Dehnen leaves Mister Spex


Dr Sebastian Dehnen, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board, is leaving Mister Spex at his own request at the end of August 2022 by mutual agreement with the omnichannel optician and will then take up a new professional position outside the company. The supervisory board is already looking for a successor.

"Sebastian has contributed significantly to the successful IPO of Mister Spex and prepared the company for the requirements of the capital market. We regret Sebastian's decision and would like to thank him for his extraordinary commitment, his successful efforts in the further development of the company as well as for the constructive cooperation and wish him all the best for the future", says Dirk Graber, founder and Co-CEO of Mister Spex SE.

Sebastian Dehnen: "My time at Mister Spex has been marked by many exciting and successful events over the past years. I am particularly proud of the successful IPO in July 2021 and the professionalisation of the finance department. With this, we have laid the foundation for the implementation of the medium-term growth strategy. I am very grateful to have been part of this strong leadership team during this eventful period. I will of course continue to follow the successful development of Mister Spex and remain a loyal customer."
 

About Mister Spex SE:
Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally-driven omni-channel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industrys transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omni-channel optician with more than 5 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been integral parts of the companys evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing features. Mister Spex focusses on making purchasing glasses a shopping experience that is simple, transparent and, at the same time, fun for customers offering a comprehensive and diverse range of high-quality products in combination with extensive expertise in optics and advice from the customer service team, its own branches and an extensive network of partner opticians.


Media Relations:
Judith Schwarzer I Head of Corporate Communications I Judith.Schwarzer@misterspex.de

Investor Relations:
Frank Böhme I Head of Investor Relations I frank.boehme@misterspex.de

Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Strasse 156
D-10409 Berlin
Website: www.misterspex.de
Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com


Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1376495

 
