15.06.2022 18:00:14
DGAP-News: Mister Spex SE: CFO Sebastian Dehnen leaves Mister Spex
DGAP-News: Mister Spex SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Berlin, 15 June 2022
CFO Sebastian Dehnen leaves Mister Spex
"Sebastian has contributed significantly to the successful IPO of Mister Spex and prepared the company for the requirements of the capital market. We regret Sebastian's decision and would like to thank him for his extraordinary commitment, his successful efforts in the further development of the company as well as for the constructive cooperation and wish him all the best for the future", says Dirk Graber, founder and Co-CEO of Mister Spex SE.
Sebastian Dehnen: "My time at Mister Spex has been marked by many exciting and successful events over the past years. I am particularly proud of the successful IPO in July 2021 and the professionalisation of the finance department. With this, we have laid the foundation for the implementation of the medium-term growth strategy. I am very grateful to have been part of this strong leadership team during this eventful period. I will of course continue to follow the successful development of Mister Spex and remain a loyal customer."
About Mister Spex SE:
Mister Spex SE
15.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mister Spex SE
|Greifswalder Str. 156
|10409 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|presse@misterspex.de
|Internet:
|www.misterspex.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CSAE2
|WKN:
|A3CSAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1376495
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1376495 15.06.2022
