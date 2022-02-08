DGAP-News: Modern workplace: q.beyond supports BVR National Association in successfully moving to Microsoft 365

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Modern workplace: q.beyond supports BVR National Association in successfully moving to Microsoft 365



08.02.2022 / 10:00

Modern workplace: q.beyond supports BVR National Association in successfully moving to Microsoft 365

- Modern collaboration tools at National Association of German Cooperative Banks

- Great acceptance at company thanks to measures taken to proactively accompany change

- Transformation to digital work culture

Cologne, 8 February 2022 - The National Association of German Cooperative Banks (Bundesverband der Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken: BVR) has launched operations with the full Microsoft 365 Office suite. This transformation has been accompanied by q.beyond AG as lead partner. With its consulting services, the cloud and modern workplace specialist has supported the central association of Germany's cooperative banking group, the Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe, through all stages of the project and especially in the change processes resulting from the new Microsoft-based IT architecture.

Pioneer for Germany's cooperative banks

BVR coordinates and develops the joint strategy within the Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe, which includes Germany's cooperative banks and credit unions (Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken), as well as the PSD banks and Sparda banks and other financial institutions. BVR also represents the interests of its member institutions both in Germany and abroad. By moving to Microsoft 365, BVR is now one of the first users of this solution within the Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe. According to BVR, the main reason for awarding the assignment to q.beyond AG was its track record in successfully implementing comparable projects to launch modern workplace solutions. Among other factors, the challenge here was to supplement the working culture, which to date has mainly involved stationary forms of cooperation, with a more flexible, mobile and faster-paced model.

"Taking IT close to staff"

"Thanks to q.beyond's active support, the move to a modern digital workplace environment at BVR has really gained momentum. This way, we are building forward-looking forms of cooperation within BVR and the Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe", comments Thomas Herbarth, Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at BVR. "Thanks to the smooth launch, we can already make effective use of the potential offered by Microsoft 365, including applications such as Teams and SharePoint, for the tasks performed by the Association. Our cooperation within the National Association has become far more transparent, direct and focused. Our IT has never been as close to BVR's staff as it is today. They are now in a position to initiate and implement many more tasks under their own steam."

Project success driven by measures to proactively accompany change

q.beyond developed a roadmap for BVR that illustrates all key steps and success factors. Among others, these included designating "champions", i.e. specific employees who were particularly open to the upcoming transformation process and familiarised their departments with the new processes. Other aspects of the roadmap included gaining the buy-in of the Works Council at an early stage and data protection. With q.beyond's assistance BVR also built a SharePoint-based intranet. As a communications platform, this has provided orientation and facilitated the transition to the digital workplace and beyond.

Another result of introducing Microsoft 365 is that BVR has further improved its data protection and cybersecurity processes. In cooperation with q.beyond, BVR initiated the processes required for a cloud environment and raised awareness among the workforce for the amended security requirements.

"At BVR, we were able to contribute all aspects of our experience as an all-round service provider for modern workplaces", comments Thies Rixen, a member of the management at q.beyond AG. "The aim at BVR as well was not just to launch an IT solution but in particular to promote the transformation in the working culture with a view to digitalising the company's activities." The project underlined q.beyond's position as the leading modern workplace specialist for the German SME sector.



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and IoT.

q.beyond AG resulted from the rebranding of QSC AG in September 2020. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, it is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.

Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de