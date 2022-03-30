DGAP-News: Modivcare Awarded ISO 27001 Security Certification

DGAP-News: Modivcare

Modivcare Awarded ISO 27001 Security Certification



30.03.2022 / 15:30

Modivcare Inc. ('Modivcare') (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced it has been awarded ISO 27001 certification for its non-emergency medical transportation division.

ISO 27001 is an international information security management standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) - the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards - and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Unlike other certifications and compliance attestations that are much narrower in scope, ISO 27001 is a broad-spectrum certification that speaks to the health and robustness of an organization's overall information security program.

ISO 27001 sets out requirements for Modivcare's information security management system to ensure the protection of sensitive data. The certification confirms that ModivCare operates a fundamentally sound, risk-focused professional security program based on an open security standard that has been tested for decades. Adhering to this standard enables Modivcare to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, or information entrusted by third parties.

'A company's information security program sets the foundation for its ability to provide secure solutions, such as defending against and recovery from cyberattacks or preventing the loss of sensitive data,' said Modivcare Chief Information Officer, Walt Meffert. 'This certification is significant because it tells our patients and customers that they can be confident their data is secure within our environment.'

Modivcare's non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services provide patients access to safe and reliable rides to health services. Working with local, community-based transportation providers, Modivcare is the largest broker of NEMT in the nation and brings more than 35 years of experience to its transportation providers and more than 75 million trips managed annually for 30 million patients across the United States.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. ('Modivcare') (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, remote patient monitoring, medication management and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

