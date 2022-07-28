Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 22:03:02

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG: Invitation to MorphoSys Second Quarter and First Half Year 2022 Results Conference Call on August 4 , 2022

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
MorphoSys AG: Invitation to MorphoSys Second Quarter and First Half Year 2022 Results Conference Call on August 4 , 2022

28.07.2022 / 22:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Conference Call Alert

Planegg/Munich, Germany, July 28, 2022

 

Invitation to MorphoSys Second Quarter and First Half Year 2022 Results Conference Call on August 4, 2022

 

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) will publish its results for the second quarter and first half year 2022 results on August 3, 2022 at 10:00 pm CEST (9:00 pm BST; 4:00 pm EDT).

MorphoSys' Management team will host a conference call and webcast on August 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm CEST (1:00 pm BST; 8:00 am EDT) to present the second quarter and first half year financial results 2022 and provide an outlook for 2022.

The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management team followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Investors section on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com.

Dial-in number for the conference call (2:00 pm CEST; 1:00 pm BST; 8:00 am EDT):

Germany: +49 (0) 69 22222 5197

For UK residents: +44 (0) 330 165 4012

For US residents: +1 646 828 8073

(all numbers reachable from any geography)

Confirmation Code: 6282828

Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

 

About MorphoSys:

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we use groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MorphoSys Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

 

For more information, please contact:

 
Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Vice President
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079
thomas.biegi@morphosys.com
 		 Investor Contacts:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Senior Director
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com
 
Kaitlyn Nealy
Senior Director
Tel: +1 857 321 8449
kaitlyn.nealy@morphosys.com
 		 Myles Clouston
Senior Director
Tel: +1 857-772-0240
myles.clouston@morphosys.com

 


28.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1408273

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1408273  28.07.2022 

