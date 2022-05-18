|
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022
Planegg/Munich, Germany, May 18, 2022
MorphoSys AG Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022
All Proposed Resolutions Approved
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company´s Management and Supervisory Boards at the Company´s virtual Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, including:
- The discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2021 financial year
- The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for the 2022 financial year
- The election of Mr. Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., as Supervisory Board member
- Resolution on the reduction of Conditional Capital 2016-III, Conditional Capital 2020-I and the reduction of Authorized Capital 2019-I; amendments to the Articles of Association
- Resolution on the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2022-I under exclusion of subscription rights for the purpose of serving Restricted Stock Units to be issued to senior managers and employees of U.S. subsidiaries of the Company under the Restricted Stock Unit Program, amendment to the Articles of Association
- Resolution on the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board
- Resolution on the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021
At the 2022 virtual Annual General Meeting of MorphoSys AG, 40.52% of the current share capital were represented. The Company made use of the option provided by German law to conduct, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the ordinary Annual General Meeting 2022 without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. Via a password-protected web service, registered shareholders could, among other things, visually and audibly follow the entire Annual General Meeting, exercise their voting rights and submit questions.
The term of office of Supervisory Board member Ms. Wendy Johnson ended at the close of this Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022. Ms. Johnson had stated that she will not be available for re-election. She had been appointed to the Supervisory Board in May 2015.
On behalf of my colleagues of the Supervisory Board I thank Wendy for her commitment and invaluable support over many years and whish her every success in the future, said Marc Cluzel, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG. We are pleased to welcome Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., to the Supervisory Board and look forward to working with him. Based on his vast experience he will be a valuable support to MorphoSys in the future.
I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and trust, also on behalf of the Management Board and Executive Committee, said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG.
More information on the Companys Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found at www.morphosys.com/agm.
