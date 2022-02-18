|
18.02.2022 08:00:22
DGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG: AlphaPet investment takes over British Arden Grange
|
DGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Mountain Alliance AG: AlphaPet investment takes over British Arden Grange
Munich, 18 February 2022 - AlphaPet Ventures, an investment of Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08), acquires Arden Grange, one of the leading premium pet food brands in the UK. With this acquisition, which is still subject to regulatory approval, AlphaPet strengthens its market position as one of the leading brand platforms for premium pet food in Europe and positions itself as a dynamic player with strong multi-channel distribution in the European market with a projected turnover of over EUR 150 million in 2022.
Mountain Alliance AG holds a stake of just under 2% in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH. The specialist for premium pet supplies has been part of the Mountain Alliance AG portfolio since 2017 and is one of the pioneers in the digitalisation of the pet market. AlphaPet's brand portfolio includes Wolfsblut, Wildes Land, Müllers Naturhof, PRIMUM and four other premium pet food brands. The British brand Arden Grange now complements AlphaPet's brand portfolio with another strong premium brand, which will be continued independently under the AlphaPet umbrella.
At the same time, the acquisition is an important step in the internationalisation strategy of the AlphaPet platform and offers considerable synergy potential, especially in sales. On the one hand, these include sales synergies for the existing brand portfolio in several countries and, on the other hand, the opportunity to further expand and scale the Arden Grange brand through more than 13,000 points of sale in German-speaking countries. The strong positioning in online sales, thanks to which AlphaPet generates more than 50% of its revenue directly with end customers (D2C), is particularly important here.
In addition to existing equity investors, CVC is providing debt capital to finance this and further acquisitions by AlphaPet Ventures.
Manfred Danner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG, comments: "The successful buy-and-build approach and the continuous development towards a leading European digital brand platform for pet food confirm us in our strategy to invest early in digital winners of tomorrow like AlphaPet."
About Mountain Alliance AG:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
18.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 231 41 41 00
|Fax:
|+49 89 231 41 41 11
|E-mail:
|danner@mountain-alliance.de
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
|WKN:
|A12UK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1282739
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1282739 18.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mountain Alliance AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18.02.22
|DGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG: Beteiligung AlphaPet übernimmt britische Arden Grange (EQS Group)
|
18.02.22
|DGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG: AlphaPet investment takes over British Arden Grange (EQS Group)
|
31.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mountain Alliance AG english (EQS Group)
|
31.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mountain Alliance AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
25.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mountain Alliance AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
25.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mountain Alliance AG english (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mountain Alliance AG english (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mountain Alliance AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mountain Alliance AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mountain Alliance AG
|3,76
|2,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.