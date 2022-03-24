|
DGAP-News: MPC Capital acquires new construction project in Hamburg for ESG Core residential real estate fund
Hamburg, 24 March 2022 -- Asset and investment manager MPC Capital has acquired a new construction project from the Hamburg-based Behrendt Group for its ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland fund. The apartment building with 22 residential units and 11 underground parking spaces is being built as part of the "Albertinenhof" development project in Hamburg-Schnelsen. It is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2023. The total investment is around EUR 12 million. Hamburg-based broker Hinsch & Völckers Immobilien acted as advisor in the transaction.
Located on the northeastern border with Schleswig-Holstein, Schnelsen has developed into a district that is particularly popular with families, offering a wide range of local recreational opportunities and leisure activities. At the same time, the center of Hamburg can be reached quickly via public transport and the A7 motorway, which is underpassed in the Schnelsen area. Schools, kindergartens, shopping facilities and the Albertinen Hospital are in the immediate vicinity.
ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland was launched at the end of 2020 together with Universal Investment as an open-ended special AIF with fixed investment conditions. The fund invests exclusively in real estate projects that meet a comprehensive catalog of quantitative and qualitative sustainability criteria.
For example, the locations and properties considered for purchase must meet specific requirements based on energy, social and corporate ethics aspects. These include, for example, compliance with energy standards, the integration of mobility concepts, and the proportion of subsidized and low-barrier housing. Due to the high requirements for energy standards, the fund primarily targets new buildings.
ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland is one of the first financial products in the real estate asset class in Germany to be approved as a financial product under Article 8 of the Disclosure Regulation. The total investment volume is expected to amount to around EUR 300 million. The equity capital of currently EUR 140 million comes from German institutional investors.
The "Albertinenhof" in Schnelsen is the fourth property in the fund. Other properties are located in Pinneberg near Hamburg, in Bad Nauheim near Frankfurt and in Münster.
