|
31.03.2022 08:00:36
DGAP-News: MPC Capital appoints Christian Schwenkenbecher as Head of Sales
|
DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Press Release
MPC Capital appoints Christian Schwenkenbecher as Head of Sales
Hamburg, 31 March 2022 -- MPC Capital (Deutsche Börse SCALE, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) is strengthening its sales division. On April 1, 2022, Christian Schwenkenbecher will take up his position as Head of Sales at the Hamburg-based asset and investment manager.
Christian Schwenkenbecher has many years of experience in the field of finance and consulting, including ten years in investment banking at Bankhaus Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe. Most recently, he was in charge of sales activities in the London branch of Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe.
"We are very pleased that with Christian Schwenkenbecher we have gained an experienced head with an excellent network in the institutional environment," says Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital AG. "We are seeing a steadily increasing demand for investments in real assets, especially in connection with the global energy transition. Together with Christian Schwenkenbecher, we will further expand our relationship with international investors in order to accompany this development in the best possible way."
About MPC Capital (www.mpc-capital.com)
Contact
31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|Palmaille 75
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|kontakt@mpc-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.mpc-capital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1315813
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1315813 31.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.22
|DGAP-News: MPC Capital appoints Christian Schwenkenbecher as Head of Sales (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|DGAP-News: Christian Schwenkenbecher wird Head of Sales bei MPC Capital (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-News: MPC Capital erwirbt Neubauprojekt in Hamburg für den ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-News: MPC Capital acquires new construction project in Hamburg for ESG Core residential real estate fund (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|DGAP-DD: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|DGAP-DD: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG english (EQS Group)
|
24.02.22
|DGAP-News: Substantially improved profitability for MPC Capital in 2021 (EQS Group)
|
24.02.22
|DGAP-News: MPC Capital verbessert Profitabilität im Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich (EQS Group)