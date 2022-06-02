DGAP-News: MPH Health Care AG: Q1 result 2022

DGAP-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Preliminary IFRS result for the first quarter of 2022 published. Equity (net asset value) amounts to 188.4 million euros. This corresponds to 44.00 euros per share.



Berlin, 2 June 2022: MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS result for the first quarter of 2022.

The equity of the investment company has slightly decreased to 188.4 million euros as of 31.03.2022 (31.12.2021: 192.3 million euros). The net asset value (NAV) per share has slightly decreased from 44.92 euros at year-end 2021 to now 44.00 euros as of 31.03.2022. The equity ratio as of 31.03.2022 remained high at 97.1% compared to 31.12.2021. The IFRS result for the first quarter of 2022 was -3.9 million euros (previous year 22.2 million euros). This result is essentially due to the fair value measurement of the participations on the reporting date.

At the investment M1 Kliniken AG, consolidated Group revenue of the M1 Group fell to EUR 63.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (previous year: EUR 80.8 million). This decline in revenue is attributable to the HAEMATO AG subgroup. Sales in the beauty segment rose to EUR 13.8 million after EUR 13.0 million in the previous year. In the retail segment, the further operational optimisation of the business activities of HAEMATO AG and the ongoing portfolio optimisation are particularly noteworthy. Compared to the previous year, Haemato AG reported a decline in consolidated sales of EUR 19.4 million to EUR 54.5 million, with EBIT of EUR 2.0 million (previous year: EUR 2.4 million). The EBIT margin improved from 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year to 3.6% in the first quarter of 2022. This still includes follow-up effects from the restructuring.

EBITDA of M1 Kliniken AG in Q1-2022 totalled EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.0 million), EBIT amounted to EUR 2.8 million (previous year: EUR 2.6 million). The expansion in Germany and abroad is being successfully continued. Another milestone was reached with the opening of the 50th specialist centre in London II (Shepherd's Bush) in April.

In the future, the M1 Group will continue to focus on growth and the development of new market segments, e.g. through the expansion of the practice network in Germany and internationally as well as the approval of its own Botox product for the European market. Against this background and in order to secure the financing of growth, the company proposes to carry forward the balance sheet profit in full to new account.

The share price of M1 Kliniken AG has fallen slightly from 7.50 euros on 31.12.2021 to 7.44 euros on 31.03.2022.

The second listed subsidiary CR Capital AG held its Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2022 and approved all motions with a large majority. The shareholders accepted the dividend proposal of 2.50 euros per dividend-bearing share with great approval. The dividend has increased by about 67% compared to the previous year. There is again the possibility to receive the dividend in the form of shares at a discount of more than 50%. The Executive Board sees its assessment of the company's growth prospects confirmed. The new participations Solartec GmbH and Greentec GmbH also contribute to this as innovative technology companies in the field of sustainable energy generation and the resource-saving use of so-called "green steel" and thus place the sustainability aspect even more in the focus.

The share price of CR Capital AG decreased slightly from 33.40 euros on 31 December 2021 to 32.00 euros on 31 March 2022.

The Annual General Meeting of MPH Health Care AG will take place on 14 July 2022 as an attendance event in Berlin. The invitation will be sent out approximately six weeks in advance.

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potential from high-growth and high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market. MPH Health Care AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact: Patrick Brenske, Management Board Corporate Communications E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de