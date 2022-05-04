DGAP-News: MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board approves 2021 annual financial statements

+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
Supervisory Board of MPH Health Care approves 2021 annual financial statements

Berlin, 4 May 2022: At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) approved the annual financial statements of MPH Health Care (individual financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) and consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS), which were issued with an unqualified audit certificate. The preliminary figures already communicated were confirmed in full. Equity decreased from 201.3 million euros to 192.3 million euros. The net asset value (NAV) per share fell slightly from 47.01 euros (31.12.2020) to 44.92 euros as of 31.12.2021.

In order to have sufficient financial leeway for the further expansion of the investments, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board decided in its meeting yesterday to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the balance sheet profit for the past financial year 2021 be carried forward in full to new account.

The Annual Report 2021 of MPH Health Care AG will be published on 24 May 2022. The Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held in person, will take place on 14 July 2022 in Berlin.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potential from high-growth and high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market. MPH Health Care AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


