04.05.2022 08:00:08
DGAP-News: MPH Health Care AG: Supervisory Board approves 2021 annual financial statements
DGAP-News: MPH Health Care AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Supervisory Board of MPH Health Care approves 2021 annual financial statements
In order to have sufficient financial leeway for the further expansion of the investments, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board decided in its meeting yesterday to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the balance sheet profit for the past financial year 2021 be carried forward in full to new account.
The Annual Report 2021 of MPH Health Care AG will be published on 24 May 2022. The Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held in person, will take place on 14 July 2022 in Berlin.
About MPH Health Care AG:
MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potential from high-growth and high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market. MPH Health Care AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de
04.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPH Health Care AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 863 21 45 60
|Fax:
|030 / 863 21 45 69
|E-mail:
|info@mph-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.mph-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A289V03, DE000A289VT5
|WKN:
|A289V0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342773
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1342773 04.05.2022
