DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first quarter of 2022



29.04.2022 / 08:25

PRESS RELEASE

Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first quarter of 2022

- Performance within expected range

- 52.2 million of sales revenue, -1.0 million of EBIT

Hamburg, April 29, 2022-From January through March 2022, Muehlhan AG (Open Market;

ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) generated revenues of 52.2 million (previous year: 60.9 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of -1.0 million (previous year: -0.6 million). Consolidated income dropped to -1.3 million, compared with -1.1 million in the previous year. This means that the results in the first quarter, which is traditionally rather weak due to seasonal factors, are in line with expectations, although a comparison with the previous year's results is only meaningful to a limited extent due to company disposals in the second half of the previous year. The cash flow from operating activities is burdened by special effects in the context of the sale of the oil and gas activities in the North Sea and is therefore, at 0.7 million, significantly below the cash flow of the previous year (6.5 million).

The Renewables segment generated revenues of 18.1 million in the first quarter, which corresponds to an increase of 0.8 million year-over-year. Revenues also increased in the Ship and Construction/Infrastructure segments: in the Ship segment from 16.0 million to 16.5 million and in the Construction/Infrastructure segment from 15.9 million to 17.2 million. The previous year's revenues of both divisions include the revenues of a subsidiary that was sold in 2021. In the Oil & Gas segment, revenues decreased very significantly from 15.3 million in the previous year to 6.3 million in the reporting period. The revenues of the previous year include the revenues from the oil and gas activities in the North Sea, which were sold on 31 December 2021.

In the Energy segment, revenues in Q1 2022 decreased from 29.6 million to 17.3 million year-over-year due to the sale of the oil and gas activities in the North Sea. The Marine & Construction segment increased revenues by 4.6 million from 31.6 million to 36.2 million.

The forecast for 2022 is unchanged. On condition that the COVID-19 restrictions are less severe than in 2021, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are planning revenues of around 250 million and EBIT of between 5 million and 8 million. The decline in revenues and EBIT

compared with the previous year is due to the company disposals. Adjusted for these company disposals, revenues and earnings are expected to increase.

According to current information, the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022 does not have a material impact on the Group forecast. However, supply chain difficulties for required materials, as well as continued high or even rising energy prices in the event of a prolonged war, could have a negative impact on the forecast.

The company's key performance indicators are shown in the following table:

in kEUR Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Results Revenues 52,164 60,903 Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 251 1,985 Earnings from operations (EBIT) -1,042 -617 Earnings before taxes (EBT) -1,313 -987 Consolidated income attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG -141 -984 Earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR -0.01 -0.05 Cash flow from operating activities 742 6,493 Investments in property, plant and equipment (not incl. leases) 348 713 Balance sheet March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total assets 141,519 147,948 Fixed assets1 36,892 38,357 Equity 76,119 77,336 Equity ratio in % 53.8 52.3 Employees Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Employees (annual average) number 2,230 2,754

1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets.



About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our 140 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Construction/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7.

