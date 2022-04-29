|
29.04.2022 08:25:05
DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first quarter of 2022
|
DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
PRESS RELEASE
Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first quarter of 2022
- Performance within expected range
- 52.2 million of sales revenue, -1.0 million of EBIT
Hamburg, April 29, 2022-From January through March 2022, Muehlhan AG (Open Market;
The Renewables segment generated revenues of 18.1 million in the first quarter, which corresponds to an increase of 0.8 million year-over-year. Revenues also increased in the Ship and Construction/Infrastructure segments: in the Ship segment from 16.0 million to 16.5 million and in the Construction/Infrastructure segment from 15.9 million to 17.2 million. The previous year's revenues of both divisions include the revenues of a subsidiary that was sold in 2021. In the Oil & Gas segment, revenues decreased very significantly from 15.3 million in the previous year to 6.3 million in the reporting period. The revenues of the previous year include the revenues from the oil and gas activities in the North Sea, which were sold on 31 December 2021.
In the Energy segment, revenues in Q1 2022 decreased from 29.6 million to 17.3 million year-over-year due to the sale of the oil and gas activities in the North Sea. The Marine & Construction segment increased revenues by 4.6 million from 31.6 million to 36.2 million.
The forecast for 2022 is unchanged. On condition that the COVID-19 restrictions are less severe than in 2021, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are planning revenues of around 250 million and EBIT of between 5 million and 8 million. The decline in revenues and EBIT
According to current information, the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022 does not have a material impact on the Group forecast. However, supply chain difficulties for required materials, as well as continued high or even rising energy prices in the event of a prolonged war, could have a negative impact on the forecast.
The company's key performance indicators are shown in the following table:
1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets.
You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com
Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-166; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Muehlhan AG
|Schlinckstrasse 3
|21107 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 75271 0
|Fax:
|+49 40 75271 130
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@muehlhan.com
|Internet:
|www.muehlhan.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KD0F7
|WKN:
|A0KD0F
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1339041
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1339041 29.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Muehlhan AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse zum 1. Quartal 2022 (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first quarter of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG veröffentlicht Jahresergebnis 2021 (EQS Group)
|
25.03.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Publication of results for the 2021 financial year (EQS Group)
|
25.03.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Veröffentlichung des Jahresergebnisses 2021 (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Muehlhan AG english (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|DGAP-DD: Muehlhan AG deutsch (EQS Group)