01.04.2022 11:58:24
DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2021
DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
PRESS RELEASE
Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2021
- Performance within expected range
- Revenues slightly above forecast at 298.5 million
- EBIT from operations of 9.8 million in line with expectations
- Including special effects, Group EBIT amounts to 16.7 million
- Dividend of 0.75 per share proposed
The Renewables segment again showed significant growth in 2021. Revenues increased by 17.9 million to 81.4 million, mainly due to the expansion of business in the installation and maintenance of wind turbines, and EBIT rose to 6.5 million. In the Ship segment, EBIT increased significantly by 1.9 million to 5.5 million with slightly lower revenues. In the Construction/Infrastructure business, revenues stagnated at 71.9 million due to the pandemic. In addition, activities in the Middle East were discontinued and the scaffolding business in Hamburg was sold on September 30, 2021. EBIT of 0.7 million was positive again, by contrast, compared with EBIT of -4.2 million in the previous year. In the Oil & Gas segment, revenues increased by 23.6 million to 84.0 million. This was due in particular to some major projects. EBIT improved from 0.3 million to 3.9 million.
The Energy segment continues to grow. This was due to activities related to wind turbines and major projects in the Oil & Gas segment. Compared to the same period of the previous year, revenues increased significantly from 41.7 million to 155.3 million. EBIT rose from 5.5 million in the previous year to 7.0 million in 2021. The North Sea oil and gas business was sold at the end of 2021. In the Marine & Construction segment, revenues remained almost constant at 142.9 million despite the sale of a company. EBIT increased significantly from 0.9 million to 5.1 million, with the previous year suffering greatly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board proposes to distribute a dividend of 0.75 per share to the shareholders for the 2021 financial year, thus allowing the shareholders to participate in both the operating result and the proceeds from the company disposals.
In view of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still only possible to make a forecast for 2022 to a limited extent. On condition that the restrictions are less severe than in 2021, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are planning revenues of around 250 million and EBIT of between 5 million and 8 million. The decline in revenues and EBIT compared with the previous year is due to the company disposals. Adjusted for these company disposals, revenues and earnings are expected to increase.
1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets.
About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Construction/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7.
You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com
Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-166; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
01.04.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Muehlhan AG
|Schlinckstrasse 3
|21107 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 75271 0
|Fax:
|+49 40 75271 130
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@muehlhan.com
|Internet:
|www.muehlhan.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KD0F7
|WKN:
|A0KD0F
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1317991
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1317991 01.04.2022
