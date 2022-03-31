|
DGAP-News: Multitude Group Annual Report for 2021 published
DGAP-News: Multitude SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Multitude Group Annual Report for 2021 published
Helsinki, 31 March 2022 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces that the Group's Annual Report has been published today on the company's website.
The Annual Report consists of annual review and financial review, including Board of Directors report, consolidated financial statements and parent company's financial statements. The ESG report 2021 included in the annual review comprises the non-financial information statement.
Multitude has published the Financial Statements and Board of Director's Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Multitude's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).
The Annual Report is available in PDF and XHTML formats at: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2021
The Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have also been published as separate PDF files at: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2021
About Multitude SE:
File: Annual_Report_2021_Multitude.pdf
