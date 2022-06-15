DGAP-News: Multitude SE extends its FinTech Growth Platform Strategy to external parties

DGAP-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Multitude SE extends its FinTech Growth Platform Strategy to external parties



15 June 2022



As part of Multitudes Fintech growth platform strategy, Multitudes group company, Ferratum Bank Plc has concluded its first financing structure with an external partner.



On June 13, 2022, Multitude Groups bank, Ferratum Bank Plc has accepted an invitation to acquire secured bonds issued by Cream Finance Holding Ltd. The amount is up to EUR 15 million for a 4-year term with a possibility to a mutually agreed extension.



In the past, Ferratum Bank, which is the backbone of Multitude Group with its banking license, has acted as an internal service provider to Multitudes three business units, SweepBank, CapitalBox and Ferratum. This transaction is our first reference to open our Fintech growth platform to external parties, says Multitude Groups CEO and principal shareholder Jorma Jokela.



Multitude Group is firmly on track of creating success stories in FinTech. It holds a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology, enabling a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. The Group provides technological and regulatory know-how as well as cross-selling and funding possibilities to its business units, and now also, to external customers. Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Head of External Communications

Lasse.makela@multitude.com Hannes Merlecker

Head of Investor Relations

Hannes.merlecker@multitude.com About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +17 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRU. www.multitude.com

