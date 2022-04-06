|
DGAP-News: Mutares: Change in the Supervisory Board
Mutares: Change in the Supervisory Board
Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching resigns from the Supervisory Board with termination of the Annual General Meeting 2022
Munich, 6 April 2022 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (DE000A2NB650) announces that Supervisory Board member Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching will resign from his mandates with termination of the Annual General Meeting.
Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching, a long-standing member of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE, has today declared that he will resign from his positions with termination of the Companies' next Annual General Meetings, which are expected to take place on 17 May 2022, as he wishes to devote more time to science again. Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (formerly Mutares AG) since its foundation in 2008 for more than 13 years.
Robin Laik, CEO and Volker Rofalski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: "On behalf of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, we would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching for his many years of dedicated service to our Company as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has always been a competent advisor to the Management Board; his name has been inseparably linked with the rise of Mutares since its founding."
The next Annual General Meeting is to decide on the succession of Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching to the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders' Committee of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
