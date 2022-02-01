|
01.02.2022 09:00:12
DGAP-News: Mutares elected 'Company of the Year 2022' in the category Investment Companies
|
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mutares elected 'Company of the Year 2022' in the category Investment Companies
Munich, 1 February 2022 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received the highest award in the study 'Company of the Year 2022'. In the study carried out on behalf of Focus Money and Deutschland Test by the Institute for Management and Economic Research (IMWF), Mutares set the benchmark in the category "Investment Companies" with 100 points and clearly outperformed its competitors.
For the 'Company of the Year 2022' study, around 21,000 companies and brands were examined in terms of value for money, customer trust, service and sustainability in the period from 1 January to 31 August 2021. The data collection was based on a two-stage social listening process. In the first step, known as crawling, the partner Ubermetrics Technologies searched 438 million freely accessible German online sources such as news sites and social media using previously defined terms and recorded the found texts in a database. Subsequently, the partner Skaylink analyzed this data using artificial intelligence methods (so-called neural networks). In this way, the companies mentioned were identified and assigned to topic areas and tonality categories.
Robin Laik, CEO and founder of Mutares, comments: "We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award and will not rest on our laurels but see this award as an incentive to drive our successful growth course even more dynamically. Mutares is the top partner when it comes to distressed private equity in the European market. We are working at full speed to further expand this strong market position."
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, adds: "The award as 'Company of the Year 2022' is the well-deserved reward for the hard and successful work of the entire Mutares team. It also reflects a lot of our guiding principles at Mutares: entrepreneurship, integrity, sustainability and teamwork. We wear the title 'Company of the Year' with pride and will speed up even more to set the benchmark even higher in the future."
For more information, please contact:
01.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1274830
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274830 01.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutares AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|DGAP-News: Mutares elected 'Company of the Year 2022' in the category Investment Companies (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|DGAP-News: Mutares zum 'Unternehmen des Jahres 2022' in der Kategorie Beteiligungsgesellschaften gekürt (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA english (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA english (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.01.22
|Mutares SE & Co: Der Deal-Maker (Der Aktionär)
|
27.12.21
|DGAP-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Frigoscandia from Posten Norge (EQS Group)