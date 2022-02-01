DGAP-News: Mutares elected 'Company of the Year 2022' in the category Investment Companies

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mutares elected 'Company of the Year 2022' in the category Investment Companies



01.02.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares elected 'Company of the Year 2022' in the category Investment Companies

Munich, 1 February 2022 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received the highest award in the study 'Company of the Year 2022'. In the study carried out on behalf of Focus Money and Deutschland Test by the Institute for Management and Economic Research (IMWF), Mutares set the benchmark in the category "Investment Companies" with 100 points and clearly outperformed its competitors.

For the 'Company of the Year 2022' study, around 21,000 companies and brands were examined in terms of value for money, customer trust, service and sustainability in the period from 1 January to 31 August 2021. The data collection was based on a two-stage social listening process. In the first step, known as crawling, the partner Ubermetrics Technologies searched 438 million freely accessible German online sources such as news sites and social media using previously defined terms and recorded the found texts in a database. Subsequently, the partner Skaylink analyzed this data using artificial intelligence methods (so-called neural networks). In this way, the companies mentioned were identified and assigned to topic areas and tonality categories.

Robin Laik, CEO and founder of Mutares, comments: "We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award and will not rest on our laurels but see this award as an incentive to drive our successful growth course even more dynamically. Mutares is the top partner when it comes to distressed private equity in the European market. We are working at full speed to further expand this strong market position."

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, adds: "The award as 'Company of the Year 2022' is the well-deserved reward for the hard and successful work of the entire Mutares team. It also reflects a lot of our guiding principles at Mutares: entrepreneurship, integrity, sustainability and teamwork. We wear the title 'Company of the Year' with pride and will speed up even more to set the benchmark even higher in the future."



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires small- and medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for dividend-relevant net income is 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and an exit-dependent performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de



Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



Contact for press inquiries in France

CLAI

Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64

Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57