12.05.2022 14:00:08
DGAP-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of ATI's Sheffield operations
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of ATI's Sheffield operations
Munich, 12 May 2022 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Sheffield operations of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). The company strengthens the Engineering & Technology segment as a new platform acquisition and will from now on operate under its new name Special Melted Products Limited.
The operation is located in Sheffield, UK, and employs approximately 190 people. In the financial year 2022 revenues of approximately EUR 80 million are expected. The company uses vacuum induction melting, secondary remelting and rotary precision forging to produce a range of robust, quality products in low alloy steels, stainless steels and nickel-based superalloys. The businesss extensive in-house metallurgical and forging capabilities allow it to supply a wide range of products and reduce supply chain complexity for its customers by acting as a "one-stop-shop."
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
For more information, please contact:
