DGAP-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Cimos d.d.
Munich, 14 September 2022 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Cimos d.d. from TCH S.r.L. The closing of this transaction marks the first acquisition of the new office in Vienna and strengthens the Automotive & Mobility segment as a new platform acquisition.
Cimos is a leading producer of critical automotive components such as compressor and center housings, engine brackets, brake discs and drums, gearbox parts, nozzle rings and flywheels and is highly complementary to Mutares´ investments KICO and ISH Group. Furthermore, Cimos allows Mutares to establish a strategic automotive platform enabling the broader Automotive & Mobility portfolio to tap into a very well invested machine park at competitive production costs.
The company has seven production plants across Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as one logistics plant in Slovenia and employs a total of approximately 2,000 people. The company expects revenues of just under EUR 200 million in 2022, which is slightly above the announced target.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
