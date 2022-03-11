DGAP-News: Mynaric announces date of FY21 business update and crowdsources questions

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Market Report

Mynaric announces date of FY21 business update and crowdsources questions



11.03.2022 / 17:17

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced it plans to publish its FY21 business update, including selected key figures of the preliminary financial results FY21 and other key information by means of a shareholder letter on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time). The release of the shareholder letter will be announced over the newswire and published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com

Mynaric will host a webcast the same day, March 28, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time) to discuss the FY21 business update. The webcast will include a presentation and a Q&A session with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan.

Starting today and continuing through March 25, Mynaric will crowdsource questions of retail and institutional investors some of which may be addressed by our upcoming FY21 business update.

Public submission and community upvoting of questions via Reddit /r/mynaric

Private submission of questions after registration via the webcast platform

