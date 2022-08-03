Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 08:38:57

DGAP-News: Mynaric Announces Participation in Upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference and Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference
Mynaric Announces Participation in Upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference and Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

03.08.2022 / 08:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 3 August 2022  Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of August. The presentations will be in a fireside chat format and webcast for the public. Interested parties can find further information regarding the webcast of these events on Mynaric's Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

 

Jefferies Industrials Conference

  • August 9, 2022
  • 10:30 a.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. CET
  • Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO

 

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

  • August 11, 2022
  • 9:00 a.m. EDT/ 3:00 p.m. CET
  • Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO

 

About Mynaric 

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.  


03.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1411999

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1411999  03.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411999&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

