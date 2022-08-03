|
03.08.2022 08:38:57
DGAP-News: Mynaric Announces Participation in Upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference and Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
|
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Munich, 3 August 2022 Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of August. The presentations will be in a fireside chat format and webcast for the public. Interested parties can find further information regarding the webcast of these events on Mynaric's Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
Jefferies Industrials Conference
Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
03.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mynaric AG
|Dornierstr. 19
|82205 Gilching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 8105 7999 0
|E-mail:
|comms@mynaric.com
|Internet:
|www.mynaric.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JCY11
|WKN:
|A0JCY1
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1411999
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1411999 03.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mynaricmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mynaricmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mynaric
|34,40
|-0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: ATX im Plus -- DAX steigt -- Wall -Street auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich stärker. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.