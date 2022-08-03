DGAP-News: Mynaric Announces Participation in Upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference and Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference

Mynaric Announces Participation in Upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference and Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference



03.08.2022 / 08:38

Munich, 3 August 2022 Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of August. The presentations will be in a fireside chat format and webcast for the public. Interested parties can find further information regarding the webcast of these events on Mynaric's Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/. Jefferies Industrials Conference August 9, 2022

10:30 a.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. CET

Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference August 11, 2022

9:00 a.m. EDT/ 3:00 p.m. CET

Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO About Mynaric Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

