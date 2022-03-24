DGAP-News: Mynaric CCO Tina Ghataore named Via Sattelite's 2021 Satellite Executive of the Year

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference

Mynaric CCO Tina Ghataore named Via Sattelite's 2021 Satellite Executive of the Year



24.03.2022 / 09:00

Industry's Most Prestigious Award Recognizes Excellence in the Global Satellite and Space Communities



WASHINGTON DC, March 23, 2022 - Mynaric's Chief Commercial Officer Tina Ghataore was named the 2021 Satellite Executive of the Year at Satellite 2022. Annually awarded since 1988 from Via Satellite Magazine, Satellite Executive of the Year is the most prestigious award in the industry, selecting winners who have made significant contributions to the global satellite markets, technologies, business practices, services and innovations. The winner is decided through a combination of votes from the public and Via Satellite's editorial board. Upon accepting the award, Ghataore thanked her team for surrounding her with support.

"The industry has confirmed what we already believe, Tina is a true asset to our executive team," said Mynaric CEO Bulent Altan. "Under her leadership, I know that Mynaric will continue to lead the industrial age of laser communication. We will continue the momentum of developing products and innovation in response to the needs of our customers."

Ghataore brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry and currently leads the commercialization of Mynaric's technology, including strategy, business development and product management. She played an integral role in Mynaric's listing on Nasdaq and rolled out Mynaric's newest product advancement, the CONDOR Mk3, in 2021. Over the past two years, Ghataore signed new customers including SpaceLink, Cloud Constellation, Capella Space and Northrop Grumman.

"This once in a lifetime event is only possible when you have a team that supports your efforts and believes in the opportunities of the industry," said Mynaric CCO Tina Ghataore. "I am humbled by today's announcement and I share the award with my esteemed colleagues both past and present."

Former Satellite Executive of the Year winners include leading industry executives, such as SpaceX's Gwynne Shotwell, SES's Steve Collar and Iridium's Matt Desch.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (Nasdaq: MYNA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

