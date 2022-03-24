|
24.03.2022 09:00:05
DGAP-News: Mynaric CCO Tina Ghataore named Via Sattelite's 2021 Satellite Executive of the Year
|
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Industry's Most Prestigious Award Recognizes Excellence in the Global Satellite and Space Communities
"The industry has confirmed what we already believe, Tina is a true asset to our executive team," said Mynaric CEO Bulent Altan. "Under her leadership, I know that Mynaric will continue to lead the industrial age of laser communication. We will continue the momentum of developing products and innovation in response to the needs of our customers."
Ghataore brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry and currently leads the commercialization of Mynaric's technology, including strategy, business development and product management. She played an integral role in Mynaric's listing on Nasdaq and rolled out Mynaric's newest product advancement, the CONDOR Mk3, in 2021. Over the past two years, Ghataore signed new customers including SpaceLink, Cloud Constellation, Capella Space and Northrop Grumman.
"This once in a lifetime event is only possible when you have a team that supports your efforts and believes in the opportunities of the industry," said Mynaric CCO Tina Ghataore. "I am humbled by today's announcement and I share the award with my esteemed colleagues both past and present."
Former Satellite Executive of the Year winners include leading industry executives, such as SpaceX's Gwynne Shotwell, SES's Steve Collar and Iridium's Matt Desch.
