|
21.03.2022 14:00:03
DGAP-News: Mynaric exhibiting, presenting and holding live demo at SATELLITE 2022
|
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Mynaric to Showcase Bidirectional Optical Link Demonstration
"Every year, we look forward to SATELLITE as it's a pivotal event for the industry as a whole, elevating the latest innovations in space technology and research," said Mynaric CEO Bulent Altan. "This show gives us the opportunity to connect with our peers and customers and drive forward our mission of global connectivity."
Leveraging its HAWK terminals suited for air operations, Mynaric will publicly display its technology in action for the first time at SATELLITE. In its live, bidirectional 10Gbps optical link demonstration, Mynaric will showcase the stable and reliable connection between two linked HAWK terminals. This bidirectional and synchronous communication terminal is optimized for air-air and air-ground applications.
"With our HAWK demonstration, we're looking forward to building greater awareness of our products, which are becoming an integral part of connectivity strategies across the world," said Mynaric's Chief Commercial Officer Tina Ghataore. "By displaying our scalable, reliable and affordable products at SATELLITE, we're looking forward to strengthening existing customer relationships and continuing to build new ones."
In addition to the company's booth and demonstration, both Bulent Altan and Tina Ghataore will be featured speakers at SATELLITE 2022, sharing their expertise on the future of the satellite industry and laser communications.
- Bulent Altan will speak on a panel about "Laser, RF and the Future of Inter-Satellite Links" on Monday, March 21 from 3:15-4:15 p.m.
- Tina Ghataore will speak in the Opening General Session on Tuesday, March 22 from 9:00-10 a.m. The session, "A Defining Era for the Satellite Industry," will set the tone for the entire industry event and happenings over the next year.
- Tina Ghataore will also speak on a panel about "How Satellite Industry Leaders are Preparing for the Challenges Ahead" on Thursday, March 24 from 10:15-11:30 a.m.
Tina Ghataore is also nominated for Via Satellite's Satellite Executive of the Year, the most prestigious award in the industry given to leaders who have made significant contributions to the global satellite markets, technologies, business practices, services and innovations. Via Satellite will announce the winner at the show on Wednesday, March 23..
About Mynaric
# # #
21.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mynaric AG
|Dornierstr. 19
|82205 Gilching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 8105 7999 0
|E-mail:
|comms@mynaric.com
|Internet:
|www.mynaric.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JCY11
|WKN:
|A0JCY1
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1307753
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1307753 21.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mynaricmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mynaricmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mynaric
|36,85
|0,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiter: US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- ATX legt leicht zu -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag mit kleinen Gewinnen. Der DAX wechselt zwischen den Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen kommen zum Wochenstart nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenbeginn mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen.