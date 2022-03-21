DGAP-News: Mynaric exhibiting, presenting and holding live demo at SATELLITE 2022

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference

Mynaric exhibiting, presenting and holding live demo at SATELLITE 2022



21.03.2022 / 14:00

Mynaric to Showcase Bidirectional Optical Link Demonstration



LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 - Mynaric will exhibit at SATELLITE 2022 from March 21-24, showcasing a public product demonstration of our HAWK Optical Communication Terminal for the first time. Located in Exhibit Hall A & B-Booth 849, Mynaric leadership and sales teams will be available to discuss laser communication solutions for space, aerospace and ground applications. Leadership will also be actively involved in thought leadership panels throughout the show.

"Every year, we look forward to SATELLITE as it's a pivotal event for the industry as a whole, elevating the latest innovations in space technology and research," said Mynaric CEO Bulent Altan. "This show gives us the opportunity to connect with our peers and customers and drive forward our mission of global connectivity."

Leveraging its HAWK terminals suited for air operations, Mynaric will publicly display its technology in action for the first time at SATELLITE. In its live, bidirectional 10Gbps optical link demonstration, Mynaric will showcase the stable and reliable connection between two linked HAWK terminals. This bidirectional and synchronous communication terminal is optimized for air-air and air-ground applications.

"With our HAWK demonstration, we're looking forward to building greater awareness of our products, which are becoming an integral part of connectivity strategies across the world," said Mynaric's Chief Commercial Officer Tina Ghataore. "By displaying our scalable, reliable and affordable products at SATELLITE, we're looking forward to strengthening existing customer relationships and continuing to build new ones."

In addition to the company's booth and demonstration, both Bulent Altan and Tina Ghataore will be featured speakers at SATELLITE 2022, sharing their expertise on the future of the satellite industry and laser communications.

- Bulent Altan will speak on a panel about "Laser, RF and the Future of Inter-Satellite Links" on Monday, March 21 from 3:15-4:15 p.m.

- Tina Ghataore will speak in the Opening General Session on Tuesday, March 22 from 9:00-10 a.m. The session, "A Defining Era for the Satellite Industry," will set the tone for the entire industry event and happenings over the next year.

- Tina Ghataore will also speak on a panel about "How Satellite Industry Leaders are Preparing for the Challenges Ahead" on Thursday, March 24 from 10:15-11:30 a.m.

Tina Ghataore is also nominated for Via Satellite's Satellite Executive of the Year, the most prestigious award in the industry given to leaders who have made significant contributions to the global satellite markets, technologies, business practices, services and innovations. Via Satellite will announce the winner at the show on Wednesday, March 23..

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

