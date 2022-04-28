|
28.04.2022 17:00:04
DGAP-News: Mynaric releases FY21 shareholder letter and hosts virtual analyst and investor day
|
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Market Report
Munich, 28 April 2022 - Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) has today published its full-year 2021 letter to shareholders, highlighting the company's progress on serial optical communications terminal production, its success with new and existing customers, outlook for 2022 and preliminary financial results for FY21.
The full-year 2021 letter to shareholders can be downloaded from the investor relations section of Mynaric's website.
In conjunction with this announcement, Mynaric will host an analyst and investor day today, April 28, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time) with a management presentation webcast of Mynaric's vision and strategy, scale serial production capability, success with new and existing customers and preliminary full-year 2021 results and outlook. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
The analyst and investor day webcast will include forward-looking information.
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mynaric AG
|Dornierstr. 19
|82205 Gilching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 8105 7999 0
|E-mail:
|comms@mynaric.com
|Internet:
|www.mynaric.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JCY11
|WKN:
|A0JCY1
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1338911
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1338911 28.04.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mynaric
|38,55
|-7,00%
