|
01.02.2022 14:00:04
DGAP-News: Mynaric selected by ESA to investigate optical technologies for next generation high-throughput optical inter-satellite links
|
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Study
MUNICH, February 1, 2022 - Mynaric has been awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to analyze, design, build and test on a laboratory model an end-to-end optical communication system that can achieve data transmission speeds of 1 Terabit per second (Tbps). This project enhances Mynaric's commitment to innovation and its mission to create a truly connected planet.
"As part of our product development roadmap, our engineers and product development teams are revolutionizing the industry and realizing the fullest potential of optical communication systems," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "We are able to take theory and make it a reality through thorough planning, development and testing. The work we do today to increase data speeds will help drive connectivity for not only Europe, but the entire planet."
Mynaric was awarded the contract through a competitive open call for proposals. The project, named Pegasus, is allocated within ESA's ScyLight program which supports the research, development, and evolution of optical communication technologies, and provides flight opportunities for in-orbit verification. ESA's "High Throughput Optical Network" (HydRON) program is, additionally, creating a space-enabled optical network ensuring that people can connect even in remote locations.
The benefit of establishing terabit speed backhaul in space is that it allows constellations to offer the equivalent ultra-high speeds found in ground-based networks. Moving terabit bandwidth into LEO, MEO and GEO provides an alternative backhaul capacity for industry and commercial applications for whom current speeds are not sufficient. Offering these speeds in space also ensures these industries and applications are not reliant on ground-based networks susceptible to natural disasters or other ground-based activity that threatens connectivity.
In August 2021, Mynaric launched its new, ultra-fast and scalable optical communications terminal, the CONDOR Mk3 based on customer and market insights. Key to the CONDOR Mk3's entry into the market was its scalability of both speed and production. With configurable data rate speeds between 100 Mbps and 100 Gbps, the terminal ensures both standardized compatibility and delivers higher speeds for different applications.
About Mynaric
# # #
01.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mynaric AG
|Dornierstr. 19
|82205 Gilching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 8105 7999 0
|E-mail:
|comms@mynaric.com
|Internet:
|www.mynaric.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JCY11
|WKN:
|A0JCY1
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1274877
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274877 01.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mynaricmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mynaricmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mynaric
|39,65
|1,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX setzt Erholungskurs auch im Februar fort -- Leichtes Plus an Japans Börse - Feiertagspause in China
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht am Dienstag nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls freundlich. In Fernost waren die Käufer in der Überzahl.