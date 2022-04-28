DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG achieves record figures in Financial Year 2021, confirming forecast for the current Financial Year

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Nabaltec AG achieves record figures in Financial Year 2021, confirming forecast for the current Financial Year



28.04.2022 / 10:00

Nabaltec AG achieves record figures in Financial Year 2021, confirming forecast for the current Financial Year

Revenues of EUR 187.0 million in 2021 (2020: EUR 159.6 million)

Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 24.6 million

According to preliminary figures, the first quarter of 2022 exceeded expectations with revenue growth of 19.1% year-on-year to EUR 54.8 million

2022 forecast confirmed despite additional environmental challenges: Revenue growth as well as EBIT margin are expected in a range from 10% to 12%

Schwandorf, 28 April 2022 - In its audited consolidated financial statements for Financial Year 2021 published today, Nabaltec AG confirms the preliminary figures from March. Accordingly, the company achieved record revenues of EUR 187.0 million in the past Financial Year, compared to EUR 159.6 million in the previous year. Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 24.6 million, also a record figure. The EBIT margin increased to 13.1%.

"We can be highly satisfied with the results for 2021, as we surpassed both the previous year and our previous record year of 2019. We thus succeeded earlier than expected in returning to our long-term growth path after the temporary slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic," reported Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. "Especially encouraging in 2021 is the development of the boehmite product range, where we were able to increase revenues by more than 50%. Based on the future prospects in this range, we also decided at the start of April 2022 to restructure the Asian business in order to serve the market even more deeply and comprehensively."

In the "Functional Fillers" product segment, Nabaltec's revenues amounted to EUR 130.6 million in Financial Year 2021, compared to EUR 114.2 million in the previous year (up 14.4%). Volume growth was achieved across all product ranges. Boehmite revenues increased by 51.3% to EUR 24.2 million, compared to EUR 16.0 million in the previous year. The product range's share in consolidated revenues is therefore around 13% (previous year: 10%).

Revenues in the "Specialty Alumina" product segment came to EUR 56.4 million in 2021, up 24.2% from the previous year (EUR 45.4 million). In particular, the stronger momentum in the steel and refractory industries favored the surge in demand.

Nabaltec started 2022 with solid demand and sales development and necessary price increases at the start of the year. According to preliminary figures, Nabaltec AG earned EUR 54.8 million in revenues in the first quarter, compared to EUR 46.0 million in the same period from the previous year (up 19.1%). In the "Functional Fillers" product segment, revenues were EUR 36.9 million according to preliminary figures, compared to EUR 32.3 million in the same quarter from the previous year. The "Specialty Alumina" product segment generated revenues of EUR 17.9 million, compared to EUR 13.7 million in the previous year.

According to preliminary figures, operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 7.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to EUR 3.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was 12.9%.

"We were able to achieve a pleasing result in the first quarter and currently see a solid sales situation," said Johannes Heckmann. "Despite the current geopolitical uncertainties brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the associated current massive increases in material and energy prices, and the

COVID-19 pandemic, which is still not completely over, we are sticking to our annual forecast issued at the start of March, with revenue growth in the range from 10% to 12% and an EBIT margin in the same range. We continue to see Nabaltec as being in a very good position, even in the current volatile environment."

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

