DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG awarded with EcoVadis Gold Status

Schwandorf, 17 May 2022 Nabaltec was awarded Gold Status by the independent, internationally recognized sustainability rating agency EcoVadis for its achievements in the area of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG).
After being awarded the silver medal twice, we are proud to have achieved the Gold ESG rating, said Dr. Karl-Heinz Spriestersbach, ESG Manager of Nabaltec AG. Nabaltec received 70 out of a possible 100 points, making it one of the top 5% of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis.
The EcoVadis sustainability rating is one of the most well-known ratings in the world. More than 75,000 companies have their ESG activities regularly evaluated by EcoVadis. International sustainability standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000 are taken into account in the assessment.
About Nabaltec AG:
Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, Functional Fillers and Specialty Alumina. The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.
