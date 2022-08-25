DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG closes the first half of 2022 with record numbers and raises its revenue growth forecast for 2022

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Nabaltec AG closes the first half of 2022 with record numbers and raises its revenue growth forecast for 2022

Schwandorf, 25. August 2022 Nabaltec AG published its interim report for the first half of 2022 today, according to which the company posted record-high revenues in the first six months of 2022 of EUR 110.7 million (compared to EUR 93.9 million in the same period of last year). Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were EUR 55.9 million, up from EUR 47.9 million in the second quarter of last year (up 16.7%). Nabaltec Group's operating profit (EBIT) in the first half of 2022 was EUR 15.7 million, compared to EUR 10.5 million in the first half of 2021 (up 49.5%). The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was 14.0% in the first six months of 2022, up 11.3% from in the same period of last year. Nabaltec posted EBITDA of EUR 22.2 million in the first half of 2022, compared to EUR 16.8 million in the same period of last year (up 32.1%).

"Nabaltec's business has proved highly robust this year despite mounting challenges and uncertainties with regard to the geopolitical situation, the global economy, inflation, global supply chains and energy and commodities prices," reported Johannes Heckmann, the CEO of Nabaltec AG. "In addition to an improved product mix, we were able to implement necessary price increases at the start of the year, which have contributed decisively to the strong revenue growth."

Revenue growth was generated in both product segments. In the second quarter of 2022, Nabaltec posted revenues of EUR 38.5 million in its "Functional Fillers" product segment, up from EUR 33.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Total revenues in the first six months of 2022 came to EUR 75.4 million, up from EUR 65.6 million in the same period of last year (up 14.9%). Revenues in the "Specialty Alumina" product segment were EUR 17.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (previous year: EUR 14.6 million). Total revenues in this segment amounted to EUR 35.3 million in the first half, up from EUR 28.4 million in the first half of 2021 (up 24.3%).

Due to the excellent course of business in the first half of 2022, Nabaltec will be raising its revenue forecast for the year as a whole. The company now expects revenue growth in a range from 12% to 14% in Financial Year 2022 (previously: 10% to 12%). On the earnings side, Nabaltec is confirming its forecast for an EBIT margin in a range from 10% to 12% for the year as a whole despite the steep rise in energy and commodities prices in the second half of 2022.

"We expect revenue growth and the EBIT margin to be weaker in the second half relative to the first six months of the year. Our forecast is also subject to the assumption that the economy and the sectors of relevance for Nabaltec will remain stable despite the high current risks. The gas market continues to be tense and contingency plans are in place in the event of an escalation in the gas supply. However, the potential impact on the supply chain as a whole which could result in such an event is unforeseeable and therefore cannot be taken into account in this forecast," said Johannes Heckmann.

Note: Nabaltec AG's interim report for the second quarter of 2022 will be available for download as of 25. August 2022 from the Investor Relations section of www.nabaltec.de/en.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

