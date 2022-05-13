DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG is winner of the Best Managed Companies Award for the fourth time

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG is winner of the Best Managed Companies Award for the fourth time



13.05.2022 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nabaltec AG is winner of the Best Managed Companies Award for the fourth time

Schwandorf, 13 May 2022 This week, Nabaltec AG was awarded the Best Managed Companies Award for the fourth time in a row and thus carries the Gold status of the seal of approval for excellently managed companies. The Best Managed Companies program is a competition and seal of approval for successful medium-sized companies conducted by Deloitte Private, Credit Suisse, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V. (Federation of German Industries) in Germany. The vision: to build a national and global ecosystem of excellently managed medium-sized companies.

"Despite a heavily burdened economic environment, we at Nabaltec can trust in the resilience of our company as well as its strong positioning for the future. The efforts of our employees and Nabaltec's high level of innovation are the key to our long-term success, and we are pleased that we have once again been honored for this with the Best Managed Companies Award," said Günther Spitzer, CFO of Nabaltec AG, who accepted the award on behalf of Johannes Heckmann.

"As a winner of the Best Managed Companies Award, Nabaltec AG has once again successfully demonstrated its outstanding corporate management. Nabaltec is thus not only a benchmark for German medium-sized companies, but at the same time stands for a strong as well as thoughtful economy in turbulent times," adds Markus Seiz, Best Managed Company Program Leader and Director at Deloitte Private.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Legal advisory services in Germany are provided by Deloitte Legal. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloittes more than 345,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com/de.

About Credit Suisse:

Credit Suisse is one of the worlds leading financial services providers. Our strategy builds on Credit Suisses core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 50,110 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

About BDI:

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) provides economic policy advice on issues relevant to industry companies of all sizes and sectors and conveys the interests of German industry to those with political responsibility. The BDI supports companies - whether they are listed companies or medium-sized family businesses - in global competition. It has an extensive network in Germany and Europe, in all important markets and in international organizations. Small and medium sized companies, which account for more than 99 percent of all companies, are the heart of the German economy. This makes Germany, including its rural regions, a unique location. No other industrial nation has such a strong Mittelstand. The BDI and its member associations stand up for industrial Mittelstand and family owned businesses at all levels. The spectrum of topics is broad, ranging from digitalization, innovation, internationalization, and the shortage of skilled workers to national and international tax policy. With partners from all regions and sectors as well as with differentiated expertise, the umbrella organization of German industry develops robust proposals for political solutions.

About Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.):

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.) ranges among the most eminent newspapers in Germany and worldwide. It is known and trusted for political, economic and societal relevance as well as a commitment to journalistic excellence.

Every single day, more than 300 editors provide first-class journalism across Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitungs print and digital properties. The multi-award-winning editorial staff draws on the strength of an in-house network of international correspondents that is among the worlds largest of its kind.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine publishing company also publishes a weekly newspaper (Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung), a premium quarterly magazine (Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly) and a region-specific business journal (Frankfurter Allgemeine Metropol). The F.A.Z.s digital properties provide immediate and well-researched coverage of the days key news events, including platforms such as FAZ.NET as well as several apps and podcasts. All newspapers are also available as digital editions.



Contact: