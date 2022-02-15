DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec places loan against borrower's note of EUR 90.0 million

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec places loan against borrower's note of EUR 90.0 million



15.02.2022 / 10:00

Nabaltec places loan against borrower's note of EUR 90.0 million

Schwandorf, 15 February 2022 - Nabaltec AG has successfully issued a loan against borrower's note with a volume of EUR 90.0 million and a value date of April 2022. The proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance existing loans against borrower's notes in the amount of EUR 39.0 million and a bilateral bank loan in the amount of EUR 20.0 million, due in April 2022. In addition, the funds will be used to finance further growth projects, in particular to expand capacity in the boehmite product range for lithium ion batteries.

The volume is divided into fixed and variable tranches with maturities of five and seven years.

The loan against borrower's note was placed without broad marketing as part of a private placement with the participation of five investors.

"We are pleased with the great interest and strong demand from existing banking partners and see this as a vote of confidence in the company," said Günther Spitzer, CFO of Nabaltec AG. "The long-term financing secures future growth projects and also optimizes our financing costs."

The transaction was accompanied by DZ BANK AG, Frankfurt am Main.



About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

