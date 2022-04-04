DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec reorganizes its Southeast Asia business

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec reorganizes its Southeast Asia business



04.04.2022 / 12:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nabaltec reorganizes its Southeast Asia business

Schwandorf, 4 April 2022 - Nabaltec AG will restructure its business activities in the growing market for separator films in lithium ion batteries in order to further sharpen its profile in the market and to strengthen ties with customers and distribution partners.

"We have observed and accompanied the business development in the product segments 'Functional Fillers' and 'Specialty Alumina' in the Southeast Asia region with the greatest interest and commitment and have always supplied our local customers in close cooperation," said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. "With the establishment of a direct communication channel to our headquarters in Schwandorf, which coordinates all relevant issues with regard to expansion plans in the battery business and markets, we can provide maximum support for our customers' global growth plans and thus generate greater added value."

With the direct connection to Nabaltec in Schwandorf, the company is thus implementing its announced expansion plans and strengthening its commitment to the growth market for boehmite in the range of battery applications.

The subsidiary Nabaltec Asia Pacific K.K. will no longer be able to play its originally strong role in this restructuring process. Therefore, the management has decided not to continue the company and to dissolve it. Due to the small business volume of the sales and marketing company, the subsidiary was previously classified as immaterial for accounting purposes and thus not consolidated.



About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

Contact: