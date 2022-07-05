DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG receives the Gold Seal for Family-Friendly Businesses in the County of Schwandorf

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG receives the Gold Seal for Family-Friendly Businesses in the County of Schwandorf



05.07.2022 / 12:15

Nabaltec AG receives the Gold Seal for Family-Friendly Businesses in the County of Schwandorf

Schwandorf, 05 July 2022 Nabaltec AG has received the "Gold Seal" for family-friendly businesses, awarded by the Local Alliance for Families in the County of Schwandorf. The Alliance has organized this competition for the fourth time to identify especially family-friendly businesses in the County of Schwandorf. Nabaltec has received the highest distinction in its category, companies with 250 or more employees.

"We are very pleased by the award, and we will take the words of praise in the congratulatory speech as motivation to continue providing our employees with the best possible conditions so they can fulfill their various family responsibilities in all phases of their working life," said Regina Glaser, Nabaltec's head of Human Resources.

Nabaltec's commitment in the area of nursing and work was especially important in winning over the jury. Nabaltec employs a company nursing consultant, Achim Müller, who serves as a contact person for employees, as well as organizing many presentations on the subject of nursing, which employees can take part in during working hours. And for more than a year now, the chemical company's most generous compensation package has featured company-financed long-term care insurance.

The award ceremony took place on 28 June 2022 at the Spitalkirche church in Schwandorf, with the participation of many different companies and municipalities, which also took part in the competition.

