DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG starts off 2022 with additional revenue and earnings growth, posting new record highs in the first quarter

Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Nabaltec AG starts off 2022 with additional revenue and earnings growth, posting new record highs in the first quarter



31.05.2022

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nabaltec AG starts off 2022 with additional revenue and earnings growth, posting new record highs in the first quarter

Revenues of EUR 54.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1/2021: EUR 46.0 million)

EBIT of EUR 7.1 million in the first three months of 2022 (Q1/2021: EUR 3.9 million)

EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) of 12.9%, up from 8.9% in the same quarter of last year

2022 forecast: revenue growth and EBIT margin each expected to range from 10% to 12%

Schwandorf, 31 May 2022 Nabaltec AG published its interim report for the first quarter of 2022 today, in which it confirmed its preliminary data for the first three months of the year, according to which the company earned EUR 54.8 million in revenues in the first three months of the year, up 19.1% from the same quarter of last year, when revenues were EUR 46.0 million. Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 7.1 million in the first quarter, up from EUR 3.9 million in the same period of 2021. The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) climbed from 8.9% in the first three months of last year to 12.9% in the reporting period.

"Our performance in the first quarter of 2022 was very stable," reported Johannes Heckmann, Nabaltec AG's CEO. "Price increases were a key driver of revenue growth in the first three months of the year. Despite the difficulty of the current environment, we are continuing to see steady demand for our products."

The "Functional Fillers" product segment generated EUR 36.9 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2022, up 14.2% from the same quarter of last year (EUR 32.3 million), as sales volumes were even with the same period of last year in nearly all product ranges. Sales in the boehmite product range followed a different trend in the first quarter of 2022, as demand for boehmite was down by around one third in the first quarter from the same quarter of last year due to continuing supply chain problems in the automotive sector. Revenues in the "Specialty Alumina" product segment came to EUR 17.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to EUR 13.7 million in the same period of last year (up 30.7%). Price increases were a key driver of revenue growth, in addition to sales growth.

Nabaltec AG has confirmed the forecast presented in its 2021 consolidated management report and expects revenue growth to range from 10% to 12% in 2022 and an EBIT margin as well ranging from 10% to 12%. This forecast is based on the assumption that the economy and the sectors of relevance for Nabaltec will perform well despite the current war in Ukraine.

Note: Nabaltec AG's interim report for the first quarter of 2022 will be available for download as of 31 May 2022 in the Investor Relations section of www.nabaltec.de/en.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

