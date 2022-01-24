|
24.01.2022 12:43:01
DGAP-News: Nagarro SE: Nagarro prepares for metaverse with RipeConcepts
|
DGAP-News: Nagarro SE
/ Key word(s): Takeover
January 24, 2022 - Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, has reached an agreement with the shareholders of RipeConcepts, a leader in global digital creative services, to bring the companies together.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, USA, with the majority of its employees in Cebu, Philippines, RipeConcepts positions itself as "digital lightning in a bottle" and delivers high quality, multi-channel creative content at scale. The company especially excels in the creative digital disciplines of design, illustration, 3D modelling, animation and marketing. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies as well as Silicon Valley unicorns. It has over 650 full-time employees and 2021 revenues in the region of 10 million Euro. The company has won several design awards.
For Nagarro, the transaction strengthens its design and creative capabilities. These enhanced capabilities could be deployed to improve existing offerings but also to develop new offerings related to a vision of a "metaverse" future. In addition, the transaction provides Nagarro access to the highly educated workforce in the Philippines.
Paul Lyon, founder/CEO at RipeConcepts, and an award-winning entrepreneur, states: "We at RipeConcepts consider ourselves a unique boutique and, like Nagarro, love to solve problems for our Fortune 500 and unicorn clients. After 30 years of successful entrepreneurship and multiple M&A processes, I can say that it's rare to meet a more 'authentic' group of forward-thinking global entrepreneurs than the folks at Nagarro, especially given their corporate design and culture to match. We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with a like-minded team of savvy world-class digital engineers. I am excited about our future together."
Manas Fuloria, co-founder at Nagarro, states: "Some things are meant to happen! We were lucky to be introduced to RipeConcepts and Paul by a valued client some years ago, and we stayed in touch. Paul's entrepreneurial vision and entrepreneurial (delete) energy coupled with the execution ability of his colleagues, especially that of President and COO Miles Nepomuceno, have resulted in a truly impressive business. This is a deliberate, strategic acquisition for Nagarro given the direction in which consumer technology is heading. We believe that by putting together our traditional capabilities with those of our friends at RipeConcepts, we will be able to conjure up exciting new possibilities for our clients around the world."
24.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 9984210
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
|WKN:
|A3H220
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1272073
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1272073 24.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nagarro SEmehr Nachrichten
|
12:43
|DGAP-News: Nagarro SE: Nagarro bereitet sich mit RipeConcepts auf das Metaverse vor (EQS Group)
|
12:43
|DGAP-News: Nagarro SE: Nagarro prepares for metaverse with RipeConcepts (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-News: Nagarro SE: Nagarro joins forces with Techmill Global (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-News: Nagarro SE: Nagarro schließt sich mit Techmill Global zusammen (EQS Group)
|
14.01.22
|Nagarro-Aktie trotzdem rot: Nagarro will Umsatz 2022 um fast ein Drittel steigern (dpa-AFX)
|
14.01.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
14.01.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Guidance FY 2022 (EQS Group)
|
14.01.22
|Nagarro SE : Guidance FY 2022 (Investegate)