DGAP-News: Nagarro SE: Nagarro prepares for metaverse with RipeConcepts

January 24, 2022 - Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, has reached an agreement with the shareholders of RipeConcepts, a leader in global digital creative services, to bring the companies together.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, USA, with the majority of its employees in Cebu, Philippines, RipeConcepts positions itself as "digital lightning in a bottle" and delivers high quality, multi-channel creative content at scale. The company especially excels in the creative digital disciplines of design, illustration, 3D modelling, animation and marketing. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies as well as Silicon Valley unicorns. It has over 650 full-time employees and 2021 revenues in the region of 10 million Euro. The company has won several design awards.

For Nagarro, the transaction strengthens its design and creative capabilities. These enhanced capabilities could be deployed to improve existing offerings but also to develop new offerings related to a vision of a "metaverse" future. In addition, the transaction provides Nagarro access to the highly educated workforce in the Philippines.

Paul Lyon, founder/CEO at RipeConcepts, and an award-winning entrepreneur, states: "We at RipeConcepts consider ourselves a unique boutique and, like Nagarro, love to solve problems for our Fortune 500 and unicorn clients. After 30 years of successful entrepreneurship and multiple M&A processes, I can say that it's rare to meet a more 'authentic' group of forward-thinking global entrepreneurs than the folks at Nagarro, especially given their corporate design and culture to match. We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with a like-minded team of savvy world-class digital engineers. I am excited about our future together."