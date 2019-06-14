DGAP-News: Nanogate Receives Another Multimillion-Euro Order in Household Appliances

DGAP-News: Nanogate SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nanogate Receives Another Multimillion-Euro Order in Household Appliances



14.06.2019

Nanogate Receives Another Multimillion-Euro Order in Household Appliances

- Sales volume of the five-year contract at more than EUR 10 million

- Supply of components to a leading international manufacturer of premium coffee machines

Göttelborn, Germany, June 14, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, is expanding its market position in the target market of household appliances and strengthening its industrial business. The cumulative order volume is worth more than EUR 10 million.

Starting in the third quarter of 2019, Nanogate will supply components for premium coffee machines to a leading international manufacturer. The components will incorporate the environmentally-friendly chrome replacement technology developed by Nanogate, which additionally enables various design options (such as high gloss or matte). Further additional functions, even sensors, can also be integrated in the long term. In the field of artificial metals, Nanogate has developed multiple technologies for the metallization of plastics.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "Our focus on innovative, design-oriented components and surfaces is increasingly paying off. Metallized plastics are in high demand, particularly for household appliances. With this new multimillion-euro order, we are underscoring our strong position in this market and increasing our industrial business at an above-average rate as announced."



Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).

