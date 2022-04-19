DGAP-News: National Marrow Donor Program(R)/Be The Match(R) Implements Comcast Business Wavelength Services to Help Match Cancer Patients With Donors

DGAP-News: Comcast Twin Cities

National Marrow Donor Program(R)/Be The Match(R) Implements Comcast Business Wavelength Services to Help Match Cancer Patients With Donors



Comcast Business today announced that it is providing the National Marrow Donor Program(R) (NMDP)/Be The Match(R), the leading global leader working to save lives through cellular therapy with a 10 Gbps optical wavelength service. The high-capacity, low-latency network solution will help Be The Match strengthen network performance, keeping its clients and employees connected, and in turn helping to ensure that transplant donors are connected to patients in need.

Be The Match provides patients access to more than 39 million donors worldwide who step up to donate their marrow or blood stem cells. By connecting patients with donors and delivering life-saving cells to them, Be The Match provides cures to patients with life-threatening blood cancers and 75 blood diseases. The organization continues to lead the way in developing new cellular therapies, and in improving transplant accessibility and outcomes. Conducting this life-saving research while supporting and connecting patients to the resources they need requires a high-bandwidth, low-latency network connection.

'Our network is becoming more critical, especially as we move to the cloud. If our systems aren't available, people's lives could be at stake,' said Robert Hanson, Vice President, Information Security, Infrastructure and Architecture, at Be The Match. 'Comcast Business' network performance has been seamless.'

Comcast Business Wavelength Services deliver superior connectivity over a dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM) optical transport network with high levels of performance. Wavelength technology provides users with the ability to transport both Ethernet and non-Ethernet protocols. The point-to-point optical fiber network helps deliver data across several of Be The Match's locations, including its headquarters in Minneapolis, its branch offices and its data center location.

Since implementing Comcast Business' services, Be The Match has been able to continue supporting patients across its various locations without concerns over network connectivity. Additionally, the reliable and fast network connections help position the organization for rising bandwidth demands and network growth, setting it up to serve its clients into the future.

'To stay swift and competitive, businesses across industries continue to incorporate cloud and data center operations into their daily functions. With this will come the need for networking technology that can not only support the shifts in business today, but the continually rising bandwidth needs that the future demands,' said Wolfgang Lewis, Vice President for Comcast Business, Twin Cities Region. 'Comcast Business is proud to support National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match with its network services and do its part in making a difference in our communities.'

About National Marrow Donor Program(R)(NMDP)/Be The Match(R)

The National Marrow Donor Program(R)(NMDP)/Be The Match(R) is the leading global partner working to save lives through cellular therapy. With more than 30 years of experience managing the most diverse registry of potential unrelated blood stem cell donors and cord blood units in the world, NMDP/Be The Match is a proven partner in providing cures to patients with life-threatening blood and marrow cancers and diseases. Through their global network, they connect centers and patients to their best cell therapy option-from blood stem cell transplant to a next-generation therapy-and collaborate with cell and gene therapy companies to support therapy development and delivery through Be The Match BioTherapies(R). NMDP/Be The Match is a tireless advocate for the cell therapy community, working with hematologists/oncologists to remove barriers to consultation and treatment, and supporting patients through no-cost programs to eliminate non-medical obstacles to cell therapy. In addition, they are a global leader in research through the CIBMTR(R)(Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research(R))-a collaboration with Medical College of Wisconsin, investing in and managing research studies that improve patient outcomes and advance the future of care.

