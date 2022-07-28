DGAP-News: Nemetschek Group continues its strong double-digit growth in revenue and profitability in Q2 2022 and confirms its outlook for 2022

DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Corporate News Nemetschek Group continues its strong double-digit growth in revenue and profitability in Q2 2022 and confirms its outlook for 2022 +22.9% revenue growth in Q2 to EUR 203.8m

+56.5% increase in subscription/SaaS revenue to EUR 47.3m

+21.7% in EBITDA to EUR 68.6m, margin of 33.6% continues to be at a high level

+40.4% growth in earnings per share to EUR 0.40

Munich, July 28, 2022 The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a leading global provider of software solutions for the construction and media industries, again continued its growth in revenue and profitability in the second quarter after the very successful start to the year. Recurring revenues, which reached a new record high, were once again the main growth driver, in particular due to the strong demand for Subscription and SaaS models. "Customers along the entire lifecycle of buildings rely on our innovative and collaborative solutions as well as our expertise to support them in their digitization strategy. At the same time, we are currently seeing an extremely high demand for the solutions of our Media segment", says Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. "Due to the increase of the share of recurring revenues, which will further accelerate in the second half of the year based on the start of the transition of our US brand Bluebeam, the quality of our business has improved. It is substantially more resilient and better plannable compared to the past. Based on our strong business performance in the first two quarters of the year, we confirm our outlook for the year 2022, Padrines continued. Key Group figures for Q2 and H1 2022 Consolidated revenue grew by 22.9% (currency-adjusted: 16.4%) in Q2 to EUR 203.8m. In the first six months of the year 2022, group revenue increased to EUR 396.1m, corresponding to a growth of 22.1% (currency-adjusted: 16.9%).



Growth driver continued to be the revenues from Subscription and SaaS models. With a plus of 56.5% (currency-adjusted: 47.8%) in Q2 these revenues reached a record high of EUR 47.3m and therefore were once again the main contributor to the increase in recurring revenues. Consequently, the share of recurring revenues which includes Subscription and SaaS as well as service contracts further increased to 63.2% of group revenues in Q2 (previous year: 60.3%). In the first half of the year revenues from Subscription and SaaS models grew by 58.1% compared to last year (currency-adjusted: 51.0%).



Consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 21.7% (currency-adjusted: 11.7%) to EUR 68.6m. The corresponding EBITDA margin was at the prior years level with 33.6% (Q2 2021: 34.0%). In the first six months of the year, the EBITDA margin expanded to 34.9% (previous year: 32.7%). Net income (Group shares) increased strongly by 40.4% to EUR 46.5m. Accordingly, earnings per share grew to EUR 0.40 (Q1 2021: EUR 0.29). In H1 2022, net income also increased significantly by 42.4% to EUR 89.1m, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 0.77. Strategic Highlights In addition to the successful Subscription and SaaS transition and the increase in the share of recurring revenues, the Groups strategic focus continued to be on the ongoing internationalization of its business. The success of this strategy is reflected in the over-proportional growth in revenues abroad (+27.0%) in the first half of the year, with North America and Asia/Pacific in particular contributing to this strong growth. Nemetscheks increasing diversification in terms of end-markets and regions along with the rising share of recurring revenues further improve the plannability and resilience of its business model, which is particularly important in the face of the currently increasing uncertainties in the economic environment.



In the first half of the year, Nemetschek continued with its integration and harmonization initiatives across its brand portfolio while simultaneously driving the developments in its innovation focus areas of artificial intelligence, cloud-solutions, and digital twins. The integration of the acquired US company Pixologic in the Media segment continued as planned. Additionally, with strategic acquisition of DC-Software the technology portfolio of the Design segment was once again expanded. Nemetschek also continued with its strategy to invest in young and innovative companies in the AEC/O industry with the investment in the start-up SymTerra, a UK-based provider of a construction site communications platform. The Nemetschek Group adjusted its governance structures for future growth. Therefore, following the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2022, the Supervisory Board was expanded from four to six members. Overview segment performances



In the Design segment, the Nemetschek Group recorded revenues of EUR 97.3m in Q2 2022, corresponding to a growth of 12.6% (currency-adjusted: 8.8%). In the first half of 2022, revenues grew by 11.5% (currency-adjusted: 8.4%) to EUR 190.5m. The strong increase in subscription revenues (Q2: +58.2%, H1: +59.3%) confirms the success of the segment's hybrid strategy to offer both, subscription and licenses to its customers. The EBITDA margin of 33.0% in Q2 2022 was above the previous years margin of 31.9%. Furthermore, the margin in the first six months of the year (33.5%) was higher compared to H1 2022 (32.7%) as well.



The Build segment recorded a very strong growth again. Revenues increased in Q2 by 36.5% (currency-adjusted: 25.2%) to EUR 73.1m. Bluebeam once again recorded a record quarter and was the main driver of the growth. In the first half of the year, the revenue of the segment grew by 33.5% (currency-adjusted: 24.6%) to EUR 137.8m. The EBITDA margin in Q2 2022 reached 42.9% (Q2 2021: 45.9%). The H1 2022 margin of 44.3% was slightly above the already very high previous years level of 44.0%.



Revenues in the Media segment in Q2 2022 increased significantly by 48.4% (currency-adjusted: 40.2%) to EUR 24.4m. In the first six months of the year, revenues grew by 60.3% (currency-adjusted: 53.1%) to EUR 50.0m. In addition to the strong organic growth dynamics, the Media segment benefitted from the acquisition of the business operations of Pixologic, Inc. The EBITDA margin increased to 39.2% in Q2 2022 (Q2 previous year: 35.7%). In the first half of 2022, the EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 43.3% compared to last years level (34.8%).



In the Manage segment, revenues in Q2 2022 grew by 4.7% (currency-adjusted: 4.8%) to EUR 11.6m. In the first half of 2022, revenue growth accumulated to 2.9% (currency-adjusted: 2.9%). The EBITDA margin of 8.6% in Q2 2022 was slightly below the previous years level of 10.0%. For H1, the EBITDA margin was at 7.6% (previous year: 8.8%) Outlook for the Financial Year 2022 Confirmed Based on the strong development in the first two quarters of the year as well as the high share of recurring revenues, the Executive Board confirms the financial targets for the year 2022 and therefore continues to expect a revenue growth at constant exchange rates in the range of 12% to 14% for the Group. The EBITDA margin is targeted to be between 32% and 33%. The outlook reflects the increasing deterioration in the global economic environment caused by Russias war against the Ukraine as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with the accompanied cross sector increase in procurement and financing costs. The outlook does not reflect potential negative effects due to an escalation of this conflict as well as severe distortions in the global economic environment. Overview of quarterly key figures (Q2-22)

in %

FX-adj Revenues 203.8 165.9 +22.9% +16.4% - thereof software licenses 66.4 58.2 +14.0% +7.0% - thereof recurring revenues 128.8 99.9 +28.9% +22.3% - Subscription (part of recurring revenues) 47.3 30.2 +56.5% +47.8% EBITDA 68.6 56.3 +21.7% +11.7% Margin 33.6% 34.0% EBIT 53.4 42.3 +26.3% +14.8% Margin 26.2% 25.5% Net income (Group shares) 46.5 33.1 +40.4% Earnings per share in EUR 0.40 0.29 +40.4% Net income (Group shares) before amortization of purchase price allocation (PPA) 53.8 39.2 +37.1% Earnings per share before PPA in EUR 0.47 0.34 +37.1%

Overview of quarterly key figures per segment* (Q2-22) In EUR million Q2 2022 Q2 2021 in %

in %

FX-adj. Design Revenues 97.3 86.3 +12.6% +8.8% EBITDA 32.1 27.5 +16.8% +10.3% EBITDA margin 33.0% 31.9% Build Revenues 73.1 53.5 +36.5% +25.2% EBITDA 31.3 24.6 +27.4% +15.3% EBITDA margin 42.9% 45.9% Media Revenues 24.4 16.5 +48.4% +40.2% EBITDA 9.6 5.9 +62.8% +47.2% EBITDA margin 39.2% 35.7% Manage Revenues 11.6 11.1 +4.7% +4.8% EBITDA 1.0 1.1 -10.2% -6.4% EBITDA margin 8.6% 10.0% Overview of half-yearly key figures (H1-22) In EUR million H1 2022 H1 2021 in %

in %

FX-adj Revenues 396.1 324.3 +22.1% +16.9% - thereof software licenses 130.2 113.3 +15.0% +9.4% - thereof recurring revenues 249.5 196.1 +27.3% +22.0% - Subscription (part of recurring revenues) 92.5 58.5 +58.1% +51.0% EBITDA 138.4 105.9 +30.7% +22.3% Margin 34.9% 32.7% EBIT 109.6 81.0 +35.3% 25.9% Margin 27.7% 25.0% Net income (Group shares) 89.1 62.6 +42.4% Earnings per share in EUR 0.77 0.54 +42.4% Net income (Group shares) before amortization of purchase price allocation (PPA) 102.0 72.5 +40.8% Earnings per share before PPA in EUR 0.88 0.63 +40.8%

Overview of half-yearly key figures per segment* (H1-22) In EUR million H1 2022 H1 2021 in %

in %

*As a result of the strategic reorganization of brands between the Design and Build segments, prior year figures were adjusted for comparable reasons.

szimmermann@nemetschek.com About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O and the media industries. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects, guides its customers into the future of digitalization and enables them to shape the world. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow for all those involved. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably and resource-saving. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative products of the 13 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately 6.5 million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,500 experts all over the world. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDax the company achieved revenues amounting to EUR 681.5 million and an EBITDA of EUR 222.0 million in 2021.

