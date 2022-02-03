|
DGAP-News: Nemetschek Group exceeds its already increased revenue and profitability targets for the 2021 financial year
Nemetschek Group exceeds its already increased revenue and profitability targets for the 2021 financial year
- +15.6% (currency-adjusted) revenue growth leads to new record high with EUR 681.5 million
- +30.4% (currency-adjusted) EBITDA growth to EUR 222.0 million
- EBITDA margin increases to 32.6%
In the financial year 2021, Group revenue increased by 14.2% (currency-adjusted: 15.6%) to EUR 681.5 million (2020: EUR 596.9 million). Currency-adjusted revenue growth therefore exceeded the forecast corridor of 12% to 14%. The fourth quarter contributed to this strong growth with an increase in revenue of 17.4% (currency-adjusted: 15.2%) to EUR 187.9 million.
Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased even stronger compared to revenues. With a rise of 28.8% (currency-adjusted: 30.4%), EBITDA grew to EUR 222.0 million (previous year: EUR 172.3 million). The EBITDA margin of 32.6% (2020: 28.9%) consequently also exceeded the forecasted margin corridor of 30% to 32%. In the fourth quarter, Nemetschek recorded a particularly strong EBITDA growth of 43.5% (currency-adjusted: 38.5%) to EUR 61.7 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 32.9%.
"In 2021, Nemetschek has once again demonstrated its operational strength, continued its profitable growth course, and achieved new records in revenue and operating results," said Dr. Axel Kaufmann, Spokesman and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "We also optimistically look forward to 2022 and see ourselves very well positioned to continue our sustainable and profitable growth in the future."
The detailed and audited financial results for the 2021 financial year will be published together with the 2021 annual report - as well as the outlook for 2022 - on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
