DGAP-News: Nemetschek Group exceeds its already increased revenue and profitability targets for the 2021 financial year

DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Nemetschek Group exceeds its already increased revenue and profitability targets for the 2021 financial year



03.02.2022 / 08:11

Corporate News

Nemetschek Group exceeds its already increased revenue and profitability targets for the 2021 financial year

- +15.6% (currency-adjusted) revenue growth leads to new record high with EUR 681.5 million

- +30.4% (currency-adjusted) EBITDA growth to EUR 222.0 million

- EBITDA margin increases to 32.6%



Munich, February 3, 2022 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907) closed the 2021 financial year with a strong fourth quarter. According to its preliminary figures, Nemetschek again exceeded its revenue and profitability targets for the year 2021, which had already been increased in July.

In the financial year 2021, Group revenue increased by 14.2% (currency-adjusted: 15.6%) to EUR 681.5 million (2020: EUR 596.9 million). Currency-adjusted revenue growth therefore exceeded the forecast corridor of 12% to 14%. The fourth quarter contributed to this strong growth with an increase in revenue of 17.4% (currency-adjusted: 15.2%) to EUR 187.9 million.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased even stronger compared to revenues. With a rise of 28.8% (currency-adjusted: 30.4%), EBITDA grew to EUR 222.0 million (previous year: EUR 172.3 million). The EBITDA margin of 32.6% (2020: 28.9%) consequently also exceeded the forecasted margin corridor of 30% to 32%. In the fourth quarter, Nemetschek recorded a particularly strong EBITDA growth of 43.5% (currency-adjusted: 38.5%) to EUR 61.7 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 32.9%.

"In 2021, Nemetschek has once again demonstrated its operational strength, continued its profitable growth course, and achieved new records in revenue and operating results," said Dr. Axel Kaufmann, Spokesman and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "We also optimistically look forward to 2022 and see ourselves very well positioned to continue our sustainable and profitable growth in the future."

The detailed and audited financial results for the 2021 financial year will be published together with the 2021 annual report - as well as the outlook for 2022 - on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O and the media & entertainment industries. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects, guides its customers into the future of digitalization and enables them to shape the world. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow for all those involved. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably and resource-saving. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative products of the 13 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately 6.5 million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,400 experts all over the world.

Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, according to preliminary figures, the company achieved revenue amounting to EUR 681.5 million and an EBITDA of EUR 222.0 million in 2021.