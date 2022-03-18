|
18.03.2022 13:04:52
DGAP-News: Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase of 30% to EUR 0.39 per share
|
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Corporate News
Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase of 30% to EUR 0.39 per share
- Ninth consecutive dividend increase
- Total dividend payout rises to EUR 45.0 million
Munich, March 18, 2022 - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) approved the Executive Board's proposal for a significant increase in the dividend. For the fiscal year 2021, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board of the leading software provider for the construction and media industry will propose to increase the dividend by 30% to EUR 0.39 per share (previous year: EUR 0.30 per share) to the annual general meeting on May 12, 2022.
Nemetschek would thus increase the dividend for the ninth time in succession. With 115.5 million shares, the total amount of dividends to be distributed would increase to EUR 45.0 million (previous year: EUR 34.7 million). The company is thus continuing its sustainable dividend policy based on the very good business performance in 2021, allowing shareholders to participate in this success with an increased dividend. According to preliminary figures, the Group had increased revenues in 2021 by 14.2% (currency-adjusted: 15.6%) to EUR 681.5 million (previous year: EUR 596.9 million) and achieved a high EBITDA margin of 32.6% (previous year: 28.9%).
For further information on the Nemetschek Group, please contact:
About the Nemetschek Group
18.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1306021
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1306021 18.03.2022
