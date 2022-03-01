|
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE adds Leadership Depth in Expanding the Executive Board
Yves Padrines (45) joins the Executive Board of Nemetschek SE today as Chief Executive Officer
The Supervisory Board is extremely excited to have Yves Padrines join the company and his potential to further accelerate the already strong growth trajectory of the Nemetschek Group. Yves Padrines brings exceptional leadership qualities as CEO - with extensive global software expertise, strong business development skills, as well as a proven track record in creating long-term shareholder value.
Prior to joining Nemetschek as CEO, Yves Padrines was most recently chief executive officer of Synamedia, a carve out from Cisco owned by Permira and Comcast/Sky, where he successfully established and transformed the world's largest independent video software provider for Pay-TV, telco, media and OTT players. He built a high-performing business and global executive leadership team while also developing a full range of corporate functions, stabilizing its global operations and positioning the business for continued growth. Before that, Padrines was Cisco's Vice President of Global Service Provider for EMEA and within that function responsible for the full suite of Cisco products and services for major telco, broadcast and media companies as well as cloud and managed service providers. Padrines joined Cisco as part of the sale of NDS where he had served in a range of senior executive and general management roles. His early career was formed in management consulting with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Vivendi as well as with the launch of a webservice in the US backed by Creative Labs.
Padrines' professional development has centered in particular around sales and marketing roles. In his prior roles, he has successfully defined go-to-market strategies, including leading sales, customer success and professional services organizations. He brings a strategic orientation and proven ability to mobilize large teams and lead them to strong business results. His global experience (particularly in Europe and the U.S.), his successful leadership of organizational and cultural development of companies, along with his experience in developing strategic partnerships and in M&A provide the necessary foundation to take Nemetschek to its next level of business maturity and to achieve its future growth potential.
"As a market-leading provider of software solutions for the AEC/O and Media & Entertainment industries, the Nemetschek Group's impeccable history, strong brands and culture of innovation are what attracts me most," said Yves Padrines. "I am both thrilled and honored to lead the Nemetschek Group to its next phase of growth and look forward to working with a world class team. My experience and enthusiasm should further maximize the potential of the business and create premier workplaces and a winning culture for our people while driving long-term value for our customers and shareholders."
For further information on the Nemetschek Group please contact:
Nemetschek Group
About the Nemetschek Group
Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, according to preliminary figures, the company achieved revenue amounting to EUR 681.5 million and an EBITDA of EUR 222.0 million in 2021.
