DGAP-News: net digital AG: Subsidiary irisnet enters the traffic sensor market with AI project

net digital AG: Subsidiary irisnet enters the traffic sensor market with AI project



01.07.2022 / 10:42

net digital AG: Subsidiary irisnet enters the traffic sensor market with AI project

Research project with the BERNARD Group and RWTH Aachen University to develop the first artificial intelligence-based controls for traffic light systems

More than 11,000 traffic light systems in Germany are eligible for use

In the first step, irisnet addresses a market in the mid-single-digit million-euro range p.a. in Germany alone

Market entry provides net digital with further potential for AI-based traffic sensor technology

Global market for traffic sensor technology grows by 7.5% p.a. with artificial intelligence as the driver

Düsseldorf (1 July 2022) - net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker symbol: VRL) is entering the attractive and fast-growing market for traffic sensor technology through its subsidiary irisnet. Together with the Institute of Highway Engineering at RWTH Aachen University and the BERNARD Group, which specialises in engineering services, irisnet has started a project* to develop a new type of traffic light system. The aim is to develop a market-ready control system for pedestrian traffic lights that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to adapt the green phases to the needs of different groups of people in a self-learning manner. The traffic lights should be able to recognise in real time whether, for instance, elderly people, children or pedestrians with limited mobility are crossing the street and initiate a correspondingly extended green phase. In the same way, the system is to react spontaneously to unexpected events when pedestrians cross the road and thus protect road users. Such flexible switching can improve the traffic flow, reduce waiting times at traffic lights and, above all, increase the safety of road users. Within the framework of the project, a completely new product is to be developed.

In Germany alone, irisnet estimates that there is a need for more than 11,000 traffic light systems in large and medium-sized cities that could be equipped with a corresponding control unit. This results in an addressable market potential for irisnet in the mid-single-digit million-euro range per year in the first step alone. The European market is incomparably larger. With the BERNARD Group, irisnet has a renowned project partner. The company is represented globally with 450 employees and has an excellent network of customers and contacts in the traffic engineering sector and especially among manufacturers of traffic light systems.

irisnet sees the current pilot project as a first step into the traffic sensor market. Analysts estimate that this market will grow dynamically worldwide by an average of 7.5 per cent annually in the years up to 2030. Polaris Market Research values the total market volume in 2030 at around USD 1.1 billion. Experts expect a thrust in growth for traffic sensor technology from the use of artificial intelligence to control traffic flows. According to market studies, rising traffic volumes, advanced urbanisation and increasing municipal efforts to improve the urban traffic infrastructure are further positive growth factors.

Theodor Niehues, CEO of net digital AG: "Our subsidiary irisnet already has an outstanding technological solution in the field of artificial intelligence, which we use in our products today. The recognition of general personality traits plays a prominent role here, which we can also transfer to other areas. We are excited to be able to work with such high-profile partners as RWTH Aachen University and the BERNARD Group on a ground-breaking project to optimise traffic light systems. When it comes to developing a market-ready model, the international potential is quite substantial. In addition, the market for traffic sensor technology offers numerous other application possibilities for the AI solutions of irisnet. We see correspondingly high growth opportunities for net digital."

About net digital AG

net digital AG is a partner of many medium-sized and large companies from the telecommunications, media and entertainment industries. It develops global and individually adapted digital payment solutions with a focus on digital content distribution via its own technology platform. The solutions for the distribution of contents focus on the areas of entertainment, music and videos. The around 250 international customers of net digital AG include, for instance, large telecommunications and media groups as well as various public transportation companies. Through its technology platform, net digital AG reaches more than 100 million consumers. The shares of net digital AG are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VRL" (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, WKN: A2BPK3).

*Sponsored by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection based on a resolution of the German Parliament.

Contact net digital AG

+49 (0) 211 97 53 55-0

ir@net-digital.com

Contact Finance and Business Press for net digital AG

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Axel Mühlhaus

+49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

netdigital@edicto.de